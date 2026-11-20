A European Union ‌ban on plastic waste exports to countries outside the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development will take effect on Saturday, along with stricter rules on exports to OECD members, as part of efforts to build a more circular economy.

The EU generates about 40 million ‌metric tons of plastic waste each year, of which 1.5 million tons is exported. "One of the priorities we ‌have is to stop plastic pollution ... We see the necessity to have a global treaty on plastic pollution, and this is linked to what will happen tomorrow," Jessika Roswall, the EU's environment commissioner, told reporters on Friday.

The United Nations has been trying since 2022 to agree a legally binding treaty ⁠to tackle ​the problem, but negotiations remain deadlocked ⁠due to opposition from petrochemical-producing countries and the US under President Donald Trump. EU plastic waste exports are roughly split between OECD countries, a group of ⁠mostly wealthy nations, and countries outside it. Top destinations include Turkey, Britain and non-OECD countries Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam.

The ban on plastic waste ​will be followed by a wider ban on exports of non-hazardous waste categories including paper, rubber, metal and glass ⁠that will take effect from May 21 next year. MAKING USE OF E-WASTE

The Commission is expected to present the Circular Economy Act in December. The act will harmonize ⁠the ​bloc's 27 different sets of waste definitions in order to boost recycling and demand for recycled materials across the Single Market. It also aims to improve the collection of electronic waste in order to extract critical raw materials — such as ⁠rare earths and niche metals strategic in defence — to help reduce the EU's dependence on China.

The EU collected only 39% ⁠of its e-waste in 2024, ⁠equating to about 5.5 million tons or 12.3 kilograms per person, according to Eurostat. "We have a goldmine here ... We have 700 million (electronic) devices flying around in Europe in our homes. ‌We need to use ‌this. We need to collect them," Roswall said.