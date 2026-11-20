For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

US Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20

ANTALYA, Turkey - The COP31 climate summit, including sessions, negotiations, and high-level meetings, will take place at the Antalya EXPO Center (Final Day) SINGAPORE - Princess Aiko of Japan will make a five-day visit to Singapore at the invitation of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam (To Nov. 21)

ISLAMABAD - ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn pays working visit to Pakistan, meets Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other senior officials (Final Day) BEIJING - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ‌and 11 high-level executives will meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Chinese company executives for a CEO roundtable in Beijing

BERLIN - German President Steinmeier meets with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in Berlin - 0900 GMT BERLIN - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz receives Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin ‌Hamad al-Thani, in Berlin - 1300 GMT

HANOI - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (To Nov. 21) BERLIN - NATO Parliamentary Assembly holds its 72nd Annual Session (To Nov. 23)

BRUSSELS - EU-UK summit - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21 - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22 - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23 BERLIN - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz meets NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and speaks ​to reporters in Berlin

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25 BRUSSELS - EU-Western Balkans summit

ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26 MUMBAI, India - 18th ⁠Anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008, and lasted nearly three days, left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29

SPAIN - Spanish Congress of Deputies Election SPAIN - Spanish Senate Election

SWITZERLAND – Referendum Election TEHRAN, Iran – 15th Anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian Students ⁠and ​Protesters angry over Britain's Unilateral Sanctions

LONDON - OPEC+ and OPEC are set to hold ministerial meetings on Sunday to decide on output policy - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to hold a press conference ahead of foreign ministers meeting GLOBAL - World AIDS Day

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2

BRUSSELS - NATO foreign ministers meet in the Alliance headquarters in Brussels - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5 GAMBIA, THE - Gambian Presidency Election

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 7

BERLIN - Germany's Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil will host finance ministers from Estonia, France, Luxembourg, and Portugal to discuss ⁠mobilising private capital for investment in Europe - 1330 GMT DHAKA - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visits Bangladesh and holds bilateral talks with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman (To Dec 8)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8

COPENHAGEN - Donald Trump's NATO ambassador Matthew G. Whitaker, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and other ⁠officials will participate in the Copenhagen Security Summit - 0745 GMT - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11 OTTAWA - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Canada (To Dec 12)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13

HAITI - Haitian Senate Election HAITI – Haitian Chamber of Deputies Election

HAITI - Haitian Presidency Election - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DECEMBER 14 MIAMI - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits the United States to attend the G20 Summit at the invitation of US President Donald Trump (To Dec 15)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15 THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on ​the event.

For Technical Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx