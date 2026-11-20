The ​Nasdaq ​fell more ‌than 1% ​at the open on ‌Friday, as Anthropic shares tumbled after a blockbuster debut, adding ‌to pressure on an ‌AI trade already rattled by valuation concerns.

The Dow Jones ⁠Industrial ​Average ⁠fell 25.2 points, or 0.05%, at ⁠the open to 49071.82. The ​S&P 500 fell 25.4 points, ⁠or 0.35%, at the ⁠open ​to 7150.39, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped ⁠286.5 points, or 1.20%, to ⁠23592.669 at ⁠the opening bell.