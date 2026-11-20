US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq falls 1% at open as Anthropic fails to steady AI trade
The Nasdaq fell more than 1% at the open on Friday, as Anthropic shares tumbled after a blockbuster debut, adding to pressure on an AI trade already rattled by valuation concerns.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25.2 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 49071.82. The S&P 500 fell 25.4 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 7150.39, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 286.5 points, or 1.20%, to 23592.669 at the opening bell.