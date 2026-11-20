Environmental groups have warned delays to ​EU energy-efficiency and labelling rules could undermine ​the bloc's push to electrify ‌sectors ​such as heating and transport, arguing that this alone would not deliver the European Union's climate goals.

The European Commission's Electrification Action ‌Plan aims to make Europe "the world's first electro-powered continent", with an indicative target to raise electricity's share of final energy consumption to 46% by 2040. The shift could reduce the EU's fossil-fuel import ‌bill by €260 billion ($285.45 billion) annually and strengthen energy security, the commission said earlier this ‌month, when announcing the plan.

But, according to Nicole Kearney, Europe director at CLASP, electrification targets will be difficult to achieve without parallel action on efficiency and flexibility. Several ecodesign and energy-labelling measures affecting products such as heating and ⁠cooling ​equipment had been ⁠delayed, slowing energy savings and limiting consumers' access to information on product efficiency, Kearney said.

Rita Tedesco, head of energy ⁠transition at ECOS (Environmental Coalition on Standards), said delays to efficiency rules could also slow the uptake ​of electric technologies such as heat pumps. "Every day of regulatory delay pushes the electrification ⁠of the heating sector further away," Tedesco said.

ECOS said ecodesign and energy-labelling rules were responsible for around a quarter ⁠of ​the emissions reductions achieved by the EU between 1990 and 2020, while delays to planned updates could result in nearly 10 million tonnes of additional carbon-equivalent emissions annually by ⁠2030, roughly equivalent to annual emissions from 5 million cars. Kearney said Britain's experience outside the ⁠EU had underscored the ⁠importance of accompanying electrification with efficiency policies.

"I thought a silver lining of Brexit would be that the UK could go further and faster," ‌she said. "But ‌it hasn't." ($1 = 0.9108 euros)