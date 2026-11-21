Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Fresh off China trip, Trump bobs and weaves in freewheeling press conference

The posters showed one thing, but Donald Trump did his thing. Fresh off a four-day visit to China and the Philippines, the US president on Friday held a heavily anticipated press conference at the White House, billed as an opportunity to sell the successes of his trip to the American ​public.

Student protests held across Europe with demands from school funding to climate

A fresh wave of student protests took place across Europe on Friday, inspired by demonstrations that rocked France but far more muted, with demands ranging from more funding for education to climate justice and even ​ending conscription. Organisers said they were holding an "international youth strike" in at least 25 countries, including Britain, Germany, Spain, Italy and Croatia. In Germany, campaign group "Gen Z regelt" — "Gen Z takes charge" in German — ‌said it was organising ​protests in 73 cities and towns.

Spain to extend banking tax to fund housing policies, PM says

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced on Saturday his government would approve at Tuesday's cabinet meeting an extension of the current banking levy to 2027 to fund housing policies. Sanchez last month called a snap election for November 29 in a bid to harness the momentum from massive housing protests.

Fire at power station in Iraq's Basra kills at least 4, injures 35

At least 4 people were killed and 35 injured in a fire at a power station in southern Iraq on Saturday, with the toll expected to rise, security officials said. Civil defence teams brought the fire at the Hartha power station north of Basra under control after firefighters responded to the incident, Iraq's state news agency, INA, reported.

Houthi attacks add to worries over Trump Saudi nuclear power pact

Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure are adding to concerns about US President ‌Donald Trump's proposed nuclear power pact with the kingdom, weeks before US senators are due to vote on whether to block the agreement. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have intensified drone and missile strikes on Saudi airports, oil facilities and office buildings, raising questions about Riyadh's ability to secure nuclear plants that would be built under the pact.

States agree to UN talks aiming to regulate 'killer robots' by 2028

UN talks on regulating weapons with little or no human oversight ended on Saturday with a pledge for further discussions to develop new rules within two years, an outcome weakened by Russia's opposition and disappointing human rights groups. Proponents had called for legally binding rules within a short timeframe to regulate weapons systems that can identify and engage targets with varying degrees of autonomy, sometimes called "killer robots".

Latest EU budget proposal is 'very disappointing', French presidency says

The latest negotiating proposal for the European Union's next long-term budget is "deeply disappointing", the French presidency said on Saturday. "It falls well short of what is needed, particularly on the Common Agricultural Policy, notably to guarantee income support for farmers," the presidency said in a statement.

Magnitude 6.8 quake in Peru's Andean region sends Lima residents onto streets

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck central Peru on Friday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said, sending some in the capital Lima into the streets, though there were ‌no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage. The quake, which was felt in the capital Lima, struck in the Andean region of Junin at a depth of 129 km, according to Peru's Geophysical Institute.

Russia says cargo vessel struck by drones, Finland says it is on fire in its waters

Russian officials said on Saturday that a cargo vessel bound for Kaliningrad was attacked by two drones in neutral waters in the Gulf of Finland, three nautical miles from Russia's border. The crew was being evacuated and the extent of the damage was being assessed, Aleksandr Drozdenko, the Leningrad region governor, ‌said.

Mexican cell carriers facing widespread outages, users report

Mexican cellphone users reported widespread service outages on Friday affecting Telcel, AT&T Mexico and Movistar, marking the latest disruption to mobile networks in the country. Users began reporting problems around 11 a.m. local time, including an inability to make calls, loss of cellular signal and problems accessing mobile data, according to outage-tracking platform Downdetector.

Araqchi says Iran wants diplomacy to end war, Trump says terms unacceptable

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran still hoped diplomacy could end its war with the United States, while US President Donald Trump said Iran wanted a deal but one that was not acceptable to him. Araqchi told the state-owned Iran newspaper that messages continued to be exchanged between Iran and Washington through mediators, and that Tehran was seeking "an agreement that would ensure there was no further war".

Vietnam passes law to speed up land expropriation for priority projects

Vietnam's parliament approved a law on Saturday to speed up the expropriation of land in the case of some special projects, a move that could boost infrastructure development while reducing the leverage of farmers in fighting such seizures. The legislation aims to ease delays to infrastructure and industrial projects in Vietnam, many of which have been held back by complaints from residents and farmers that compensation for expropriated land was below market value.

French policemen convicted of racist assault on music producer

A French court late on Friday found three police officers involved six years ago in the arrest of Michel Zecler, a Black music producer, guilty of beating him up with racist intent and falsifying ⁠the subsequent police report. The men ​were sentenced to prison terms ranging from one year under electronic monitoring to two years in custody with all of them banned from working in the police force again

UK ⁠maritime agency reports two tanker incidents near Oman; Iran says vessel hit mine east of Hormuz

A tanker sailing outbound through the Strait of Hormuz was hit on its stern by an unidentified projectile about 11 nautical miles north of Oman's Khasab, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Saturday. UKMTO later reported another incident involving a tanker hit in its engine room by an unidentified projectile 17 nautical miles east of Khasab. It was not immediately clear whether the two reports involved the same vessel.

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes Banda Sea near Timor-Leste, GFZ says

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Banda Sea, 226 km (140 miles) north-east of Dili, Timor-Leste on Saturday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The quake was at a depth of 117 km, GFZ said.

Nvidia's ⁠accounting is a focus of US SEC investigation, sources say

The US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing Nvidia's accounting practices, said two people briefed on the matter, adding to the legal woes facing the scandal-hit chip giant. The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday reported that the SEC was probing Nvidia but said it could not ascertain the focus of the investigation. The people, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential issues, said SEC enforcement staff are scrutinizing potential accounting issues at the company.

South Africa's first female deputy president and UN official dies

South Africa's first female deputy president, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who also served as UN under-secretary-general and executive director of UN Women, has died at the age ​of 71, the presidency said late on Friday. Elected as a member of parliament in 1994 in South Africa's first democratic government, former teacher Mlambo-Ngcuka served as deputy president of South Africa from 2005 to 2008

Russia's Wildberries CEO steps down days after EU sanctions, media report

Tatyana Kim, the head of Russia's largest online retailer Wildberries, has stepped down, Russian media reported on Saturday, days after the European Union added her to its Russia sanctions list. The company has appointed Alexei Kulikov as its new CEO, the TASS and RIA news agencies reported, citing ⁠a corporate filings register.

French Senate approves police shootings law dubbed 'licence to kill' by critics

French senators gave final approval on Friday to a law presuming that police officers who use their weapons are acting lawfully, a proposal that left-wing parliamentarians oppose and seek to challenge at the Constitutional Council. A long-standing demand of far right politicians, the law gives an officer who killed someone by shooting the benefit of the doubt, unless there is proof to the contrary. Critics have dubbed it "a licence to kill".

Democrats won big in the midterms. So now what?

Democrats basking in their November 3 election wins will soon unveil an ambitious legislative agenda for the first 100 days and beyond, in a test of progressives' influence and Republicans' willingness to cooperate, as they take control of the US Congress on January 3. ⁠That agenda ​is likely to be unveiled in early December once a Senate leadership race is settled.

Most new Black Democrats in decades to join US Congress, set to sway policy, party

The largest class of new Black Democratic lawmakers in more than 30 years will join the US Congress in January after November's midterm elections despite Republican-led redistricting efforts, according to a Reuters analysis. The electoral outcome sets up a test of whether increased Black representation can translate into legislative power.

Fresh off China trip, Trump bobs and weaves in freewheeling press conference

The posters showed one thing, but Donald Trump did his thing. Fresh off a four-day visit to China and the Philippines, the US president on Friday held a heavily anticipated press conference at the White House, billed as an opportunity to sell the successes of his trip to the American public.

Exclusive-Denmark pushes EU to tighten travel curbs on Russians after foiled plot

Denmark has urged fellow European Union members to take concrete steps to stand up to Russia after saying it had prevented an assassination allegedly planned by Russian intelligence, in a note sent to EU governments that was confirmed by two diplomats. Danish police and security officials said on Friday that they had averted an attempt by Russian intelligence services to kill a ⁠US-Ukrainian rapper in September before a performance.

New caravan of about 300 migrants crosses into southern Mexico

A caravan of about 300 migrants, mostly from Central America, crossed into southern Mexico on Friday to join a larger group heading north, a week after US President Donald Trump threatened fresh tariffs on Mexico if it did not halt the movement. The migrants entered Mexico early on Friday and joined a larger caravan of nearly 1,500 people that formed last week and has since split into at least two groups moving through the southern communities of Arriaga and Tonalá in Chiapas, ⁠according to a person familiar with the situation.

As e-bike battery fires mount, New York weighs tougher restrictions

They lean in apartment hallways, charge overnight in bedrooms and carry many of New York ⁠City's delivered meals. Increasingly, they are also a source of fires, linked to aging or inferior batteries. The deaths of 10 people in two recent New York fires — at least one of them determined to be caused by e-bike batteries — prompted the New York City Council to hold an emergency hearing on Friday on a raft of stricter rules for e-bike storage and battery safety.

Former Italian police chief De Gennaro takes own life amid mafia probe

Former Italian police chief Gianni De Gennaro, under investigation for alleged efforts to obstruct a new probe into the 1992 killing of a top anti-mafia magistrate, has taken his own life, an official familiar with the matter said on Saturday. De Gennaro, 78, served as national police chief from 2000 to 2007. One of Italy's most influential security officials, he played a key role in the fight against organised crime, particularly the campaign against Sicily's Cosa Nostra mafia ‌in the 1980s and 1990s.

Singaporean extradited to face US charges over global insider trading scheme

A Singaporean man has been extradited ‌to the US to face charges that he helped lead a global insider trading network that made tens of millions of dollars trading on confidential information about the finances and merger plans of numerous companies. Zhi Ge, 35, made his initial appearance in federal court in Boston on Friday after he was extradited ​from Singapore to face securities fraud and money laundering charges following his arrest in his home country in 2024, the US Department of Justice said.