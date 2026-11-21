​Ukrainian President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ‌on Saturday ​that this week's trilateral summit between the ‌leaders of China, Russia and the United States was "very unsuccessful" for ‌Vladimir Putin, who Zelenskiy said ‌had failed to recreate the Yalta conference that decided Europe's fate in 1945.

Asked separately ⁠about ​the ⁠possibility of Ukraine joining NATO at the ⁠end of the war, Zelenskiy said ​that although the topic had been ⁠raised at this week's Coalition of ⁠the ​Willing meeting in Berlin, it was not currently clear ⁠to Kyiv whether it would be able ⁠to ⁠join the alliance, something it has long sought.