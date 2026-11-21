Nikhil Chaudhary produced a ‌decisive ​all-round performance before Jack Edwards struck the winning boundary as Australia secured a dramatic three-wicket victory over England with one ball to spare in the opening Twenty20 international at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The hosts completed the highest successful T20I run ‌chase at the MCG to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series and rebound from their 2-1 ODI series defeat by England. Put in to bat, England recovered from an early wobble through a blistering counterattack led by captain Harry Brook, whose 28-ball 65 and a rapid partnership with Tom Banton powered the tourists to 187-9.

England's innings got off to ‌a dreadful start as Joel Davies removed Phil Salt with the first ball of the match before Australia captain Mitchell Marsh struck soon afterwards to leave the visitors ‌struggling at 13-2. ENGLAND LOSE MOMENTUM

Australia's sloppy fielding proved costly. Brook was gifted multiple reprieves and made the hosts pay with a ferocious knock featuring four fours and six sixes, while Banton, who was also dropped twice, chipped in with 39 from 22 balls, including five fours and a six. The pair transformed the innings with 97-run stand from just 41 deliveries for the third wicket, putting a 200-plus total firmly within England's ⁠reach.

However, Australia regained ​control later in the innings as England ⁠lost momentum after the Brook-Banton stand was broken, with no subsequent partnership worth more than 30 runs, while the hosts conceded only 37 runs and claimed four wickets in the final five overs to limit ⁠the damage. Chaudhary and Edwards claimed two wickets apiece, while the remainder of Australia's attack chipped in with one wicket each.

Australia's pursuit was hardly straightforward. Jake Fraser-McGurk fell for one and, although Marsh made ​37 from 32 balls, the hosts were forced to rebuild. Wicketkeeper-batter Sam Harper contributed 32 before Chaudhary took charge with a superb 66 off 38 deliveries to ⁠keep Australia on course. Tim David added a valuable 20 as the chase went down to the wire.

Edwards sealed victory on the penultimate ball, slicing Sam Curran through the off side for four to finish unbeaten on ⁠25 ​from 11 deliveries. The win provided a welcome lift for Australia, who have also been dealing with renewed fallout from the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

"It's been a pretty crazy 12 days (with the sandpapergate scandal)," Marsh said at the presentation ceremony. "Today we saw the future of the Australia side with those young guys, and hopefully we can get back to ⁠enjoying that. They are a great bunch. We haven't spent a lot of time together but I could tell they were excited.

"There were a few nerves in and ⁠around the group but I want them to ⁠not care about making mistakes, enjoy the environment, and have the confidence they belong." Injury concerns have also mounted for Australia, with fast bowlers Mahli Beardman and Xavier Bartlett ruled out of the series, joining Nathan Ellis on the sidelines, while Pat Cummins and ‌Josh Hazlewood have been rested ‌ahead of next month's test series against New Zealand.