Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Antonelli fastest but Verstappen on pole in Las Vegas

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday after newly crowned Formula One champion Kimi Antonelli lapped fastest but dropped to sixth ​due to a grid penalty. Mercedes' George Russell will share the front row with four-time world champion Verstappen, an appetising prospect after the old foes clashed in final practice, following a ​chilly floodlit qualifying session in which neither Ferrari driver made it to the final top 10 phase.

Soccer-CAF endorses Infantino for re-election ‌as FIFA president

Confederation ​of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe has again endorsed Gianni Infantino for re-election as FIFA President as the Swiss confirmed a huge increase in grant payments to each member association on Saturday. Speaking at the organisation’s Ordinary General Assembly in Abuja, Nigeria, Motsepe said CAF was backing Infantino for another term following challenges from French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo and Kozo Tashima, honorary president of the Japan Football Association.

Motorcycling-Marquez's title party on hold after crash as Bezzecchi wins Portuguese sprint

Marc Marquez's chance to clinch an eighth MotoGP title on Saturday ended in the gravel when the Ducati rider crashed out of third place ‌on the penultimate lap of the Portuguese Grand Prix sprint which was won by Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi. Marquez had needed to outscore title rival Jorge Martin by just two points to be crowned champion on Saturday but the Ducati rider lost control on lap 11 as rain started to fall and he went out.

Motor racing-Russell tops second practice at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Mercedes' George Russell set the fastest time in the second practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, as conditions improved after a sodden opening session in which no driver recorded a timed lap. Russell, winner on the Strip circuit in 2024, lapped the 6.2-km street track in one minute 47.272 seconds late in the second session as a dry line gradually emerged.

Tennis-Alcaraz eases injury concerns with Cobolli win, Medvedev books last four spot

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz eased concerns about ‌a hamstring injury by cruising past Italian fifth seed Flavio Cobolli 6-4 6-1 in his final ATP Finals round-robin match on Friday, completing an unbeaten group-stage campaign and securing momentum ahead of the semi-finals. The Spaniard, who will face American Ben Shelton in the semi-final, had already booked his place in the last four after victories over American seventh seed Frances Tiafoe and 2020 ATP Finals ‌champion Daniil Medvedev, but his fitness came under scrutiny after he left the court with heavy strapping on his left leg following Wednesday's win over the Russian.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow (illness) aims to be fully healthy by Monday

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was a full practice participant Friday for the second straight day as he battles an illness that he believes will be behind him when Cincinnati visits the Washington Commanders on Monday night. "Getting better," Burrow said after Friday's practice.

Angels tender contracts to OF Jose Siri, pair of relievers

The Los Angeles Angels agreed to a trio of one-year contracts for outfielder Jose Siri ($2.5 million), right-handed pitcher Sam Bachman ($1.05 million) and left-hander Tayler Saucedo ($1.3 million), the club announced Friday. Siri, who signed a minor league deal with the Angels prior to spring training last year, slashed.241/.296/.417 with 10 home runs across 108 games in 2026. The Dominican Republic native made his mark defensively, though, ranking second for Los Angeles with five outfield assists and, most notably, robbing a potential grand slam against former teammate Taylor Walls when ⁠he reached over the left ​field wall on May 31 vs. the Rays.

Cardinals part ways with former first-round pick Nolan Gorman

The St. Louis ⁠Cardinals non-tendered former first-round pick Nolan Gorman ahead of Friday's deadline. Gorman was once the No. 2-ranked prospect in the St. Louis organization. The infielder was the 19th overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Gary Woodland (knee surgery) WDs from Hero World Challenge

Gary Woodland has withdrawn from the 2026 Hero World Challenge as he recovers from knee surgery. Tournament host Tiger Woods said Keegan Bradley will replace Woodland in the 20-man field at the event that begins Dec. 3 in Nassau, Bahamas.

Report: Tom Brady buys ⁠Chelsea stake after Birmingham exit

NFL legend Tom Brady is now a part-owner of English Premier League powerhouse Chelsea after purchasing a stake in the club with his partners, ESPN reported Friday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Motor racing-F1 agrees framework for switch to V8 engines from 2030, says FIA

Formula One stakeholders have given the green light to a return to V8 engines from 2030, the governing FIA said on Friday in what it hailed as a ​significant milestone towards louder and livelier racing. The International Automobile Federation, Formula One Management, the 11 teams and power unit manufacturers agreed unanimously on a technical framework for the switch to less-complicated engines running on advanced sustainable fuels.

Tennis-Alcaraz digs deep to beat Shelton and reach final

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz battled back from a set down to beat American Ben Shelton ⁠3-6 6-3 7-6(1) in their ATP Finals semi-final to charge into Sunday's showcase for the second consecutive year. Alcaraz, beaten by Shelton in the US Open quarter-finals on the Spaniard's return from a four-month injury break, stretched his winning run to 13 matches after back-to-back titles in Vienna and Paris.

Motorcycling-Bezzecchi breaks lap record in Portugal to snatch pole from Marquez

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi took pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix on Saturday, smashing the lap record at the Algarve International Circuit to snatch pole from Ducati's title-chasing Marc Marquez. Marquez ⁠initially topped ​the timesheets in an overcast Q2 session but Bezzecchi stormed to pole with a lap of 1:37.201, nearly half a second quicker than the Spaniard.

Motor racing-Russell leads Mercedes one-two in final Las Vegas F1 practice

George Russell led a Mercedes one-two in a dry final practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday, after also setting the pace in Thursday night's rain-hit second practice. Russell, who won on the Strip circuit in 2024, lapped the 6.2-km street track in one minute, 34.041 seconds ahead of qualifying later on Friday.

Tennis-ATP to 'wait and see' on Middle East tournaments amid conflict, says chairman Gaudenzi

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said the men’s tour was taking a “wait-and-see” approach to staging tournaments in the Middle East as the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel, along with Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, raised security and ⁠travel concerns across the Gulf. Several international sports events scheduled in the region have been cancelled or postponed, including the Six Kings Slam exhibition, which was postponed to December following attacks on Saudi capital Riyadh.

NFL-The broadcaster who taught Mexico to speak NFL

Long before packed stadiums, flag football programmes and Mexican flags at US games, Fernando Von Rossum was translating an unfamiliar sport into terms that ⁠viewers could understand, paving the way for it to be embraced as a national passion. "I think this sport crosses countries ⁠and borders because it represents life and I'm very satisfied to (have) helped create interest in it," Von Rossum told Reuters.

Motor racing-Ferrari's Hamilton, Leclerc frustrated after missing top-10 shootout

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc voiced frustration after neither driver reached the final top-10 phase of qualifying for Saturday night's Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix. Leclerc was 11th fastest and seven-times world champion Hamilton 12th after struggling for straight-line speed down the floodlit Strip on Friday, though both moved up one spot thanks to McLaren's Oscar Piastri taking a 10-place grid drop.

Sailing-Artemis and US boost Grand Final hopes after strong Dubai start

Artemis and the ‌US SailGP Team boosted their hopes of securing the final spot in ‌SailGP's season-ending Grand Final in Abu Dhabi by claiming crucial race wins on the opening day of the Dubai SailGP event on Saturday. Taylor Canfield led a strong recovery for the Americans in Group A, ​guiding his crew from seventh to fourth in the opening race before delivering victory in the second.