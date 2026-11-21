Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inspected the under-construction Milk Processing Plant at Dhagwar in Kangra district and announced that the Rs 300-crore project would be inaugurated in January 2027, a release said. The state-of-the-art facility will have a milk processing capacity of 1.5 lakh litres per day and is expected to benefit thousands of dairy farmers across Kangra, Una, Chamba and Hamirpur districts.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of construction and directed officials to expedite the work to ensure its timely completion. Chairing a review meeting after the inspection, Sukhu said the project was aimed at strengthening the rural economy and improving the income of farmers and livestock owners, with a focus on ensuring that a greater share of earnings reaches farmers.

He directed officials to ensure the production of high-quality dairy products at the plant. "Products including mozzarella cheese, paneer, curd, ghee and butter will be manufactured at the facility and marketed under the Him brand." The Chief Minister said testing of the project was underway and production would commence shortly. He also directed officials to expedite the registration of milk cooperative societies and enrol more farmers as members to ensure adequate milk procurement for the plant.

Sukhu said the state government would provide Rs 1.25 crore for the digitisation of the plant, while Rs 29.49 crore would be made available as working capital to facilitate its smooth and efficient operation. He said the Dhagwar Milk Processing Plant would mark a significant step towards strengthening the rural economy and improving the income of dairy farmers in the four districts. "The project would also create new economic opportunities and boost the dairy sector in the region," as per the release.

Agriculture Minister Prof. Chander Kumar, Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma, Rajya Sabha MP Anurag Sharma, Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, MLA Suresh Kumar, MILKFED Chairman Buddhi Singh Thakur, NDDB Chairman Minesh Shah, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Ram Subhag Singh, Congress leader Devender Jaggi, MILKFED Managing Director Abhishek Verma and other officials were present during the inspection. (ANI)