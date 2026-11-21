Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said ​on Saturday the ​forced closure of ‌the Hamada ​oil pipeline for more than 20 days had cost the country ‌more than $30.8 million, renewing its condemnation of attacks on oil facilities. The NOC said the shutdown, which it blamed on ‌an armed group, had cut output by an average ‌of 14,418 barrels of crude a day, resulting in daily revenue losses of about $1.47 million. Total losses had reached 302,778 barrels, worth $30.79 ⁠million based ​on average ⁠crude prices.

The losses also include fixed operating costs at affected Arabian ⁠Gulf Oil Company fields: Hamada, NC5, NC8 and Tahara (NC4), ​it said. The attacks are causing material and reputational damage ⁠to Libya's energy sector and undermining efforts to restore the confidence of ⁠international ​energy companies and boost production capacity, the NOC said.

It added that the disruptions were also harming ⁠Libya's economy and development efforts. The NOC called on the relevant ⁠authorities to ⁠step up efforts to reopen the pipeline and end attacks on oil facilities and state ‌institutions.