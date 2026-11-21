IAEA says Ukrainian nuclear power plant reduces output, cites 'military activity'
The UN atomic watchdog said on Saturday that a Ukrainian nuclear power plant had reduced its output after two power lines were disconnected "reportedly due to military activity", and that one power line was still disconnected.
The International Atomic Energy Agency did not name the plant in a post on X but said IAEA chief Rafael Grossi "reiterates call for restraint as worsening grid situation compromises nuclear safety."