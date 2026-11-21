​The UN ​atomic ‌watchdog said ​on Saturday that a ‌Ukrainian nuclear power plant had reduced its output after ‌two power lines were ‌disconnected "reportedly due to military activity", and that one ⁠power ​line ⁠was still disconnected.

The International Atomic Energy ⁠Agency did not ​name the plant in a ⁠post on X but ⁠said ​IAEA chief Rafael Grossi "reiterates call for ⁠restraint as worsening grid ⁠situation compromises ⁠nuclear safety."