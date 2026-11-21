​Manchester City avoided a fourth successive Premier League defeat ‌but ​dropped more points as they were forced to come from a goal down to draw 1-1 at home to Fulham on Saturday. Elliot Anderson's first league goal since his big-money move from Nottingham Forest spared the side's blushes but could not prevent ‌boos from the home fans as City failed to beat Fulham for the first time in 21 meetings.

Rodrigo Muniz's clinical finish from former City player Oscar Bobb's pass gave Fulham the lead in the 16th minute but the hosts improved after the break and Anderson sent a sweetly-struck volley into the bottom corner in the 57th minute. The result ‌left City in third place with 22 points from 11 games and could fall eight points behind champions Arsenal if they win at Newcastle United later on ‌Saturday.

Bournemouth moved up to fourth as forward Evanilson scored in his seventh successive league game, netting his side's first goal in a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Xavi Alonso's Chelsea dropped down to eighth as they were thumped 4-1 at home by Leeds United who jumped above them into sixth -- Noah Okafor twice on target for the visitors.

Eighteen-year-old Luca Williams-Barnett marked his first Premier League start for Tottenham Hotspur ⁠with his first ​senior goal in his side's 2-0 home ⁠win against Ipswich Town. In Thomas Frank's first game in charge of bottom club Crystal Palace, they twice come from a goal down at Coventry City but still end up losing 3-2.

Aston Villa drew 0-0 ⁠at home to Sunderland. Victory over Fulham has been a given for Manchester City fans in a sequence stretching back 14 years.

MAN CITY GLOOM Failure to make it 21 wins on the spin ​against the London side, however, added to the gloom that has descended on the Etihad Stadium and the seven successive victories that City began the season ⁠with are a fading memory.

The fact they picked up their first league point for more than a month was scant consolation. "There is something we need to adjust," City manager Enzo Maresca, whose side have gone ⁠nine ​games without a clean sheet, said.

"For sure, we don't like these kinds of moments in terms of four games in a row without a win. "Unfortunately, it's part of the path that you go through these moments."

City's habit of conceding early goals again undermined them as Muniz completed a silky Fulham move in the 16th minute, ⁠finding the top corner after being picked out by a pass from Bobb. Erling Haaland had an equaliser ruled out by VAR when he was adjudged to have ⁠kicked the ball out of the hands ⁠of Fulham keeper Bernd Leno.

City laboured for an equaliser before Anderson found a way through, but Fulham looked the more likely to grab the win with home keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma twice making fine saves to stop his side falling behind again. Fulham are ‌now five matches unbeaten after ‌a poor start to the season under new manager Alvaro Arbeloa.