FIFPRO said on Saturday it was "deeply concerned" by public comments from Bayern Munich's ​leadership about Jamal Musiala's contract, accusing the German champions ​of putting pressure on the midfielder while he ‌recovers ​from health problems. The global players' union was responding to recent remarks by senior Bayern officials, including honorary president Uli Hoeness, CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, about Musiala's ‌future at the club.

Hoeness earlier this month questioned whether the 23-year-old Germany international could return to his previous level after being diagnosed with a neurological disorder. Dreesen later backed those remarks, saying Bayern would evaluate Musiala's progress and discuss his future with his representatives.

Rummenigge subsequently defended the ‌comments, saying the club's consideration of Musiala's health and contract situation was both responsible and normal. "Bayern's honorary president, chief executive and ‌former chief executive have all publicly questioned Musiala's contract in quick succession," FIFPRO said in a statement.

"In FIFPRO's view, this is a coordinated strategy to put pressure on Musiala and his representatives ahead of any negotiations. A club of Bayern's standing should know better." RUN OF INJURIES

Musiala signed a contract extension with Bayern until 2030 ⁠in February ​last year. He has endured a difficult ⁠run of injuries and health setbacks in recent months. He broke his leg at the Club World Cup in July 2025, missed half of last season and ⁠collapsed twice within a few days in August before being diagnosed with a neurological disorder. In September, he suffered a hamstring injury.

"Bayern has a ​duty of care to Musiala. Across professional football, uncertainty about a player's future can take a toll on their mental ⁠health, particularly when they are recovering from injury," FIFPRO added. "Making Musiala's health and future a matter of public debate adds to that pressure. Any concerns about his contract ⁠should ​be raised privately with him and his representatives.

"FIFPRO stands with Jamal Musiala and with all players who honour their commitments. We expect their employers to do the same." Dreesen rejected suggestions that Bayern were trying to pressure Musiala.

"We all hope that Jamal will be ⁠the Jamal we know again," Dreesen said on Saturday. "He needs time to come back. We've said that several times now. He has ⁠to be given that time. ⁠And then we'll see how things look at the beginning of next year." Dreesen added that there was no need to keep talking about Musiala's contract.

After September's injury, Musiala returned as a substitute in Bayern's ‌1-1 home draw ‌with Cologne in the Bundesliga on Friday.