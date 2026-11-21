Seven-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz battled back from a set down to beat American Ben Shelton 3-6 6-3 7-6(1) ‌in their ATP Finals semi-final to charge into Sunday's showcase for the second consecutive year.

Alcaraz, beaten by Shelton in the US Open quarter-finals on the Spaniard's return from a four-month injury break, stretched his winning ‌run to 13 matches after back-to-back titles in Vienna and Paris. He will face either world number ‌one Alexander Zverev or Daniil Medvedev of Russia, who meet later on Saturday.

"I was a little bit frustrated at the beginning because I didn't start the match the way I wanted to," said Alcaraz, unbeaten on indoor courts this season. "Just ⁠happy that ​I came back in ⁠the second set playing such great tennis, step by step, focused on all my things and ended up playing good tennis. ⁠The third set was even closer."

Shelton, making his second consecutive appearance in the season finale, grabbed an early ​break to race to a 3-0 lead. Alcaraz, whose fitness had come under scrutiny after he left ⁠the court with heavy strapping on his left leg following Wednesday's win over Medvedev, had his thigh wrapped heavily against Shelton.

He ⁠upped ​his game and started moving the American around more, engaging him in longer rallies. He earned two break points at 4-2 but could not convert either with Shelton's booming serve getting him ⁠out of trouble. The world number four fired a second-serve ace on his first set point to move ⁠ahead but Alcaraz went ⁠5-3 up in the second before serving out the second set.

The pair traded blows in the third set before Alcaraz eased through the tiebreak, sealing ‌the win with ‌a return winner.