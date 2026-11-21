Tennis-Alcaraz digs deep to beat Shelton and reach final
Seven-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz battled back from a set down to beat American Ben Shelton 3-6 6-3 7-6(1) in their ATP Finals semi-final to charge into Sunday's showcase for the second consecutive year.
Alcaraz, beaten by Shelton in the US Open quarter-finals on the Spaniard's return from a four-month injury break, stretched his winning run to 13 matches after back-to-back titles in Vienna and Paris. He will face either world number one Alexander Zverev or Daniil Medvedev of Russia, who meet later on Saturday.
"I was a little bit frustrated at the beginning because I didn't start the match the way I wanted to," said Alcaraz, unbeaten on indoor courts this season. "Just happy that I came back in the second set playing such great tennis, step by step, focused on all my things and ended up playing good tennis. The third set was even closer."
Shelton, making his second consecutive appearance in the season finale, grabbed an early break to race to a 3-0 lead. Alcaraz, whose fitness had come under scrutiny after he left the court with heavy strapping on his left leg following Wednesday's win over Medvedev, had his thigh wrapped heavily against Shelton.
He upped his game and started moving the American around more, engaging him in longer rallies. He earned two break points at 4-2 but could not convert either with Shelton's booming serve getting him out of trouble. The world number four fired a second-serve ace on his first set point to move ahead but Alcaraz went 5-3 up in the second before serving out the second set.
The pair traded blows in the third set before Alcaraz eased through the tiebreak, sealing the win with a return winner.