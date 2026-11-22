The fate of ‌UN ​climate talks in Turkey hung in the balance on Sunday as COP31 presidents Australia and Turkey struggled to win consensus for a deal to advance the fight against climate change, raising the prospect of no deal being reached. A new draft deal was released two days after the conference in Antalya ‌was scheduled to end, but it has yet to be approved and some parties continued to fight for a more ambitious text.

If approved, the current deal would acknowledge for the first time that global warming is on course to exceed the 1.5-degree Celsius (2.7-degree Fahrenheit) threshold that countries had sought to preserve, while calling for faster development of carbon-removal technologies to eventually reverse the overshoot. DRAFT OMITS MENTION OF FOSSIL FUELS

But the draft omits ‌mention of the fossil fuels that scientists say are driving climate change, an issue that has been at the centre of the fractious talks. Instead, it includes language referring to a previous ‌COP at which governments agreed to transition away from oil, gas, and coal. "From what we can see, there is a large majority consensus... there is compromise on the horizon," COP31 President Murat Kurum said ahead of the plenary session which could try to approve the deal. The session was repeatedly delayed by last-minute shuttle diplomacy.

Other delegations at the venue, where catering outlets and exhibits have already been dismantled, were less sure. Observers to the closed-door talks said Saudi Arabia and other big oil-producer nations had ⁠pushed hard ​in negotiations for keeping fossil fuels out of the text, ⁠and carbon removal in.

"It seems like we are negotiating with the Saudis," said Tuvalu's climate minister, Maina Talia. A representative for the Saudi delegation declined to comment.

Speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing talks, several delegations ⁠raised the prospect of leaving without a deal. Jennifer Morgan, former German climate minister and a senior fellow at The Fletcher School at Tufts University, said: "After the presidency ignored the views of 150 countries and tabled a very weak ​text, negotiations are on the brink."

FOSSIL FUEL STICKING POINT Environmental group 350.org said it was disappointed by the draft's failure to mention fossil fuels explicitly, as well as its encouragement of ⁠carbon-removal technologies.

"Carbon capture is one of the biggest scams of the overshoot era, and our leaders are on the verge of falling for it," said Sara Shaw, the group's campaigns and networks director, referring to the practice of trapping carbon dioxide before it reaches ⁠the ​atmosphere. Critics say the technologies are expensive and unproven at scale, and that including them in a deal opens the door to continued oil and gas development.

The new draft text followed intensive consultations between Australia, which is leading the talks, Turkey, which is hosting the meeting, and nearly 200 delegations from many of the world's richest, poorest, largest and smallest nations. The presidency gave delegations several hours to ⁠raise any objections to the deal, with a session scheduled later on Sunday to begin approving it.

Australia's task, supported by Turkey, has been to find a deal that balances the needs of nations ⁠most vulnerable to climate change with those whose economies depend ⁠on either the production or consumption of fossil fuels. This year's COP is the first since the UN's environmental body confirmed that the rise in global temperature was set to blow past 1.5 degrees, a threshold all countries agreed over a decade ago to try not to exceed, and beyond which ‌extreme weather impacts intensify.