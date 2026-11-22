McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar ​Piastri said they were pleased to ​put last year's double disqualification at ‌the ​Las Vegas Grand Prix behind them after finishing second and third on Saturday.

Norris had started from pole position and finished second in ‌Las Vegas last year, while Piastri crossed the line fourth, but both were later disqualified for excessive skid plank wear. On Saturday, Norris and Piastri followed home race winner Max Verstappen, with Piastri joking that ‌he would save his celebrations until the final technical checks were complete.

"I don't know if ‌we're past scrutineering yet. I'm hoping we have," the Australian told reporters. "No, it's good. And yeah, in the context of this year's championship it's exactly what we needed. "So I'm very happy about that. But yeah, I'm not going ⁠to solidify ​my comments until we ⁠have actually passed scrutineering."

McLaren won the constructors' championship last year but are fourth this season, nine points behind Red ⁠Bull in third. Mercedes have already sealed the constructors' championship, ahead of Ferrari in second place. Mercedes driver Kimi ​Antonelli won the drivers' championship earlier this month. Norris is fifth in the standings, on ⁠the same points total as Mercedes driver George Russell, while Piastri is seventh.

Norris said what happened in Las Vegas last ⁠year ​had been consigned to history and that McLaren had not arrived in Nevada looking to make up for that disappointment. "What happened last year happened last year, so it's not like ⁠you come here to try and make up for what happened," he added.

"It was a freak ⁠thing that shouldn't have ⁠happened. Didn't gain us an advantage, it was just unfortunate. "So yeah, it's a separate year and I'm happy that we just finished any race ‌to be honest."