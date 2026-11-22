​At least ​14 people may ‌still be trapped ​under the rubble of a ‌residential building that was struck by a Russian drone on Sunday morning in ‌Ukraine's Kyiv region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ‌said. "Part of a five-story apartment building has collapsed following a Russian drone attack. ⁠I ​thank ⁠our first responders for acting quickly: nine people ⁠have already been evacuated, and the ​fire has been contained," Zelenskiy said ⁠on X.

Local officials said two people, ⁠including ​a teenager, were injured. Emergency service footage showed rescuers searching through a ⁠large pile of rubble, helping residents ⁠descend ⁠from the damaged building by ladder and crane platform.