FOOTBALL

NFL Bucs QB Baker Mayfield dealing with plantar fasciitis

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to play on Sunday against the host Detroit Lions ​despite dealing with a case of plantar fasciitis. FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-MAYFIELD, Field Level Media

Eagles DT Jalen Carter (quadriceps) questionable vs. Steelers Philadelphia ​Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter has been added to the injury report ‌as ​questionable to play against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers due to a quadriceps injury.

FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-CARTER, Field Level Media Tom Jackson, Broncos star LB and ESPN broadcaster, dies

Tom Jackson, a cornerstone of the Denver Broncos' "Orange Crush" defense who went on to forge a lengthy career with ESPN following his playing career, has died at 75. FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-JACKSON-OBIT, Field Level Media

NFL injury ‌notebook A story is planned for later in the day

FOOTBALL-NFL-INJURIES, Field Level Media (All times ET)

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Dallas, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Carolina, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Jacksonville at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota vs. San Francisco in Mexico City, 8:20 p.m. ------------------------------

NCAA AP Top 25 poll story

A story is planned ‌on the above topic (poll released at 2 p.m. ET) FOOTBALL-NCAAF-POLL, Field Level Media ----------------------------------------------------------------

BASKETBALL NBA

(All times ET) Detroit at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Miami, 6 p.m. Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 7 p.m. Dallas at Utah, 7 ‌p.m.

Indiana at New York, 8 p.m. Boston at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

(All times ET) Memphis at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Indiana (late preview), 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago (late preview), 8 p.m. Phoenix at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Utah at L.A. Lakers (late preview), 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m. --------------------------------

MEN’S NCAA (All times ET)

Butler vs. 24 Nebraska in Chicago, Noon Dayton vs. Northwestern in Charleston, S.C., 1 p.m.

Chicago State at Marquette, 1 p.m. UMass Lowell at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Southern Indiana at ⁠6 Texas, ​3 p.m. Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State in Charleston, S.C., 3:30 ⁠p.m.

NJIT at Boston College, 5 p.m. Utah vs. Minnesota in Charleston, S.C., 6 p.m.

Delaware at 7 UCLA, 7 p.m. Louisiana at 18 Southern California, 8 p.m.

(All times ET) Ole Miss vs. Clemson in Lahaina, Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.

Washington vs. 21 BYU in Lahaina, Hawaii, 5 p.m. Winthrop at 10 ⁠Illinois, 8 p.m.

Denver at 11 Kansas, 8 p.m. Monmouth at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

VCU vs. Providence in Lahaina, Hawaii, 9 p.m. Alcorn State at Cal, 10 p.m.

Colorado State vs. 12 Arizona in Lahaina, Hawaii, 11:30 p.m. ------------------------------------

WOMEN’S NCAA NCAA women: Pregame handshakes not required

The Final Four postgame ​spat between coaches Geno Auriemma of UConn and Dawn Staley of South Carolina apparently has influenced a change to the NCAA Women's Tournament: head coaches no longer will be required to shake hands ⁠before games, ESPN reported. BASKETBALL-WNCAAB-RULES, Field Level Media

(All times ET) 19 Ohio State vs. 6 Texas in Fort Worth, 1 p.m.

add 10 UCLA at Tennessee; 3 Lou in Anchorage, Alaska, 5:30, 6 p.m. College basketball roundup ----------------------------------------------------------------

HOCKEY NHL

Kings D Brian Dumoulin fined $5K for cross-check Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brian Dumoulin was fined $5,000 ⁠by ​the NHL on Sunday, one day after he cross-checked Jordan Spence of the Ottawa Senators.

HOCKEY-NHL-LA-DUMOULIN, Field Level Media (All times ET)

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m. Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 7 p.m. Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 8 p.m. (All times ET)

Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. Anaheim at Seattle, ⁠9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10 p.m. ----------------------------------------

SOCCER MLS

(All times ET) Game 1: Cincinnati at Nashville, 4 p.m.

Game 1: Charlotte at Chicago, 6:30 p.m. Game 1: Salt Lake at Vancouver, 8:30 p.m.

(All times ET) Game 1: LAFC ⁠at St. Louis ----------------------------------------------------------------

GOLF PGA

RSM Classic --------------------------------

LPGA CME Group Tour Championship

------------------------------- TENNIS

ATP ATP Finals in Turin, Italy ----------------------------------------------------------------

MOTORSPORTS F1

Ferrari boss angered by 'unacceptable' Leclerc-Hamilton clash Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur called the latest on-track clash between teammates Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton "unacceptable" while voicing his frustration with Leclerc for causing Saturday night's incident during the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

AUTORACING-F1-FERRARI, Field Level Media Max Verstappen mocks George Russell: 'So far below my level'

Max ‌Verstappen lobbed a verbal shot at George ‌Russell, labeling the latter as "so far below my level" following his victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on ​Saturday. AUTORACING-F1-VERSTAPPEN-RUSSELL, Field Level Media ----------------------------------------------------------------

ESPORTS Dota – BLAST SLAM IX

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