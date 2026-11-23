Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:00 PM EDT on Sunday, November 22
FOOTBALL
NFL Bucs QB Baker Mayfield dealing with plantar fasciitis
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to play on Sunday against the host Detroit Lions despite dealing with a case of plantar fasciitis. FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-MAYFIELD, Field Level Media
Eagles DT Jalen Carter (quadriceps) questionable vs. Steelers Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter has been added to the injury report as questionable to play against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers due to a quadriceps injury.
FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-CARTER, Field Level Media Tom Jackson, Broncos star LB and ESPN broadcaster, dies
Tom Jackson, a cornerstone of the Denver Broncos' "Orange Crush" defense who went on to forge a lengthy career with ESPN following his playing career, has died at 75. FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-JACKSON-OBIT, Field Level Media
NFL injury notebook A story is planned for later in the day
FOOTBALL-NFL-INJURIES, Field Level Media (All times ET)
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Dallas, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Kansas City, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Carolina, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Jacksonville at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota vs. San Francisco in Mexico City, 8:20 p.m. ------------------------------
NCAA AP Top 25 poll story
A story is planned on the above topic (poll released at 2 p.m. ET) FOOTBALL-NCAAF-POLL, Field Level Media ----------------------------------------------------------------
BASKETBALL NBA
(All times ET) Detroit at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Miami, 6 p.m. Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.
Denver at Chicago, 7 p.m. Dallas at Utah, 7 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 8 p.m. Boston at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
(All times ET) Memphis at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Indiana (late preview), 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago (late preview), 8 p.m. Phoenix at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Utah at L.A. Lakers (late preview), 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m. --------------------------------
MEN’S NCAA (All times ET)
Butler vs. 24 Nebraska in Chicago, Noon Dayton vs. Northwestern in Charleston, S.C., 1 p.m.
Chicago State at Marquette, 1 p.m. UMass Lowell at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
Southern Indiana at 6 Texas, 3 p.m. Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State in Charleston, S.C., 3:30 p.m.
NJIT at Boston College, 5 p.m. Utah vs. Minnesota in Charleston, S.C., 6 p.m.
Delaware at 7 UCLA, 7 p.m. Louisiana at 18 Southern California, 8 p.m.
(All times ET) Ole Miss vs. Clemson in Lahaina, Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.
Washington vs. 21 BYU in Lahaina, Hawaii, 5 p.m. Winthrop at 10 Illinois, 8 p.m.
Denver at 11 Kansas, 8 p.m. Monmouth at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
VCU vs. Providence in Lahaina, Hawaii, 9 p.m. Alcorn State at Cal, 10 p.m.
Colorado State vs. 12 Arizona in Lahaina, Hawaii, 11:30 p.m. ------------------------------------
WOMEN’S NCAA NCAA women: Pregame handshakes not required
The Final Four postgame spat between coaches Geno Auriemma of UConn and Dawn Staley of South Carolina apparently has influenced a change to the NCAA Women's Tournament: head coaches no longer will be required to shake hands before games, ESPN reported. BASKETBALL-WNCAAB-RULES, Field Level Media
(All times ET) 19 Ohio State vs. 6 Texas in Fort Worth, 1 p.m.
add 10 UCLA at Tennessee; 3 Lou in Anchorage, Alaska, 5:30, 6 p.m. College basketball roundup ----------------------------------------------------------------
HOCKEY NHL
Kings D Brian Dumoulin fined $5K for cross-check Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brian Dumoulin was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Sunday, one day after he cross-checked Jordan Spence of the Ottawa Senators.
HOCKEY-NHL-LA-DUMOULIN, Field Level Media (All times ET)
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m. Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Dallas, 7 p.m. Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 8 p.m. (All times ET)
Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. Anaheim at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10 p.m. ----------------------------------------
SOCCER MLS
(All times ET) Game 1: Cincinnati at Nashville, 4 p.m.
Game 1: Charlotte at Chicago, 6:30 p.m. Game 1: Salt Lake at Vancouver, 8:30 p.m.
(All times ET) Game 1: LAFC at St. Louis ----------------------------------------------------------------
GOLF PGA
RSM Classic --------------------------------
LPGA CME Group Tour Championship
------------------------------- TENNIS
ATP ATP Finals in Turin, Italy ----------------------------------------------------------------
MOTORSPORTS F1
Ferrari boss angered by 'unacceptable' Leclerc-Hamilton clash Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur called the latest on-track clash between teammates Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton "unacceptable" while voicing his frustration with Leclerc for causing Saturday night's incident during the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
AUTORACING-F1-FERRARI, Field Level Media Max Verstappen mocks George Russell: 'So far below my level'
Max Verstappen lobbed a verbal shot at George Russell, labeling the latter as "so far below my level" following his victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday. AUTORACING-F1-VERSTAPPEN-RUSSELL, Field Level Media ----------------------------------------------------------------
ESPORTS Dota – BLAST SLAM IX
- - - -