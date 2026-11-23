Armenia published a draft proposal of ​a new constitution on Monday in ​what is a key ‌development towards signing ​a formal peace agreement with its neighbour and longtime foe Azerbaijan. The South Caucasus neighbours had been at ‌intermittent war since the late 1980s, mostly over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh, before reaching a preliminary U.S.-brokered peace agreement last August.

Since then they have begun to rebuild ‌trade links and say they are at a state of "real peace". But for ‌Azerbaijan, a central sticking point to signing a formal deal has been the preamble of Armenia's constitution, which contains a reference to another Soviet-era document calling for the reunification of Armenia and ⁠Nagorno-Karabakh, then ​an autonomous region ⁠in Soviet Azerbaijan.

The proposed new constitution rewrites the preamble and removes the reference to which Baku ⁠has objected. Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who won re-election in June, has faced a ​wave of criticism from the opposition and some sections of the public.

They ⁠accuse him of capitulating to Azerbaijan, particularly since the 2023 war, when Baku retook Karabakh in ⁠a ​lightning offensive that prompted nearly all of the territory's ethnic Armenian population to flee to Armenia. Pashinyan is now under pressure to convince at least ⁠six opposition legislators to join his ruling Civil Contract party – which lacks a constitutional majority – ⁠to call ⁠for a constitutional referendum. The new charter will also undergo a public debate.

Armenia's opposition parties, dominated by pro-Russian groups, have already said ‌they will ‌not support Pashinyan's initiative.