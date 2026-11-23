‌India's ​food safety regulator has found a sample of Bisleri International's drinking water unsafe in a major setback for the country's biggest and best-known bottled water brand endorsed by Bollywood stars, with a government source saying samples from all companies would now be tested. The eponymous brand Bisleri's 20-cent bottles have made it a household name in India, where poor water quality ‌has turned bottled water into a necessity for homes and restaurants, while its large cans are a regular feature in offices that use water dispensers.

For years, Bisleri has maintained its market-leader position while competing with PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Tata and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Consumer in India's packaged drinking water market. Estimates show the sector is valued at more than $3.5 billion. In light of the findings, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) plans to test more Bisleri samples from across the nation, as well as those ‌of other companies, a government source said. The FSSAI also said it would initiate legal proceedings against Bisleri.

"Drinking water safety is a priority for Bisleri. We maintain stringent quality controls," Bisleri said, adding its water was safe for consumption ‌and it would cooperate with the regulators. Bisleri says it has 130 operational plants making its products, 5,980 distributors nationwide and a fleet of 8,270 transport trucks. Multinational conglomerate Tata had once been in talks to acquire the bottler, which counts several Bollywood stars among its brand ambassadors, including Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

The action against Bisleri and planned checks on other companies come just as India has stepped up enforcement against major brands. The FSSAI and state regulators have conducted many raids and pulled up companies for improper labelling, affecting restaurants such as Domino's and liquor companies including Diageo. SAMPLE FINDINGS

Bisleri sells hundreds ⁠of millions of ​bottles and cans each year in India, an industry source ⁠said. The sample found unsafe was collected from Bisleri's premises and did not meet prescribed limits on bromate, a chemical formed as a by-product of certain disinfection processes, the FSSAI said in a social media post on Sunday.

After Bisleri appealed the finding, the government regulator still found the sample unsafe but ⁠instead said it had detected polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons, or PAHs, the FSSAI said. PAHs are of serious public health concern due to their toxic, mutagenic, and carcinogenic properties, according to research published last year on the National Library of Medicine's PubMed database. Some individuals who ingested high concentrations ​of bromate experienced kidney problems and hearing loss, according to the New York health department, though they were exposed to levels many thousands of times higher than the drinking water standard.

On social media, consumers raised concerns ⁠about the FSSAI's findings, making #Bisleri a top trend on X in the country. One local news agency showed a shopkeeper saying he had stopped selling Bisleri. "I relied on Bisleri when I lived in India, even brushed my teeth with it, boiled my kettle with it, cooked with it and last but not ⁠least, ​it was the water my cats drank! This is insane," British journalist Naomi Canton wrote on X.

POPULAR BRAND The scrutiny dates back to September 2025, Bisleri said.

A second government source said the batches linked to the unsafe sample had been recalled, and subsequent testing of products showed no issues with water quality. However, a Bisleri letter sent to the FSSAI in February, and seen by Reuters, showed the company had conveyed that no product had remained in the market by ⁠then to recall, indicating it was already consumed or sold.

Bisleri said in its statement that the sample collected from its Goa facility last year showed bromate levels of 12 micrograms per litre against the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms ⁠per litre, but further independent testing arranged by the company showed ⁠the chemical was within prescribed limits. Bisleri reported annual sales of $345 million in the year to March 2025. It launched in the UAE last year, saying: "The region offers significant growth opportunities, driven by a large Indian diaspora familiar with our brands."

In recent years, Bisleri and other companies have forayed into premium water by selling natural mineral water and still and sparkling variants, ‌seeking to tap the wealthy who ‌are upgrading their lifestyles and becoming more health-conscious.