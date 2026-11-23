European shares recovered on Monday, with technology stocks leading gains after last week's AI-driven selloff sent the market to its steepest weekly decline since late March ‌2025. The STOXX 600 rose 0.73% to 630.24 points by 0933 GMT, after five consecutive sessions of declines, and was on track for its biggest one-day jump since November 9.

Europe's technology index outperformed peers with a 2% rise, after marking its sharpest weekly fall since March 2020 on Friday. Chip-linked ‌stocks ASML, ASM International and BE Semiconductor added between 3% and 5% each, among the biggest gainers.

The recovery comes after the AI ‌trade unwound on doubts that massive investments in the technology would generate returns quickly enough, while Claude-maker Anthropic's debut failed to dispel concerns that AI valuations have raced ahead of near-term returns. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes confirmed they were in correction territory, after ending Friday's session more than 10% below their respective record closing ⁠highs. Futures tied ​to the indexes bounced back ⁠sharply in early trade on Monday.

"Last week's selloff cemented a new era for AI, with more investor scrutiny guaranteed. However, the selloff went well beyond pricing in mere ⁠scrutiny of AI, so a pullback is to be expected," said Kathleen Brooks, research director UK at brokerage XTB. Demand had not changed despite weakening AI risk ​appetite, but if sentiment remained sour, "this could be a dead cat bounce," the analyst added.

Defence stocks also advanced 1.8%, making the broader ⁠industrials index the second-biggest gainer. Miners surged 1.4% as gold prices rebounded from 14-month lows. Among individual stocks, Abivax topped the STOXX 600 with a 10% jump after rejecting a ⁠short-seller ​report while British power generator Drax rallied over 7% after it forecast annual core profit above consensus.

Julius Baer slipped 2.5% despite reporting a 17% rise in 10-month adjusted pretax profit, with investors weighing slower net inflows as the bank continues to exit higher-risk client relationships. Nemetschek ⁠shares dropped 6.5% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after J.P.Morgan downgraded the software firm to "underweight" from "overweight".

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel ⁠Macron suggested on Monday reviving a 2011 ⁠proposal for a constitutional "golden rule" to impose limits on public finances in an attempt to reassure investors. The country's rising debt burden has drawn increasing scrutiny ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Fresh data pointed to ‌a deeper downturn ‌in Europe's second-largest economy.