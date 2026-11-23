US Democratic presidential hopefuls will be ​required to denounce election spending by secret ​donors to qualify for debates ‌during the ​primary season, the party announced on Monday, as it braces for a potentially huge field of contenders.

The Democratic National Committee, which oversees ‌the party's presidential primary process, is planning 12 debates that will help choose its 2028 White House standard-bearer. So many contenders are expected to enter that the party has built provisions in for some debates ‌to be held over two nights, with a maximum of 20 candidates in total taking ‌part.

After their rout of Republicans in the November 3 midterm elections, Democrats now face a potentially bruising presidential nominating battle, with no clear frontrunner yet. At a gathering in Denver shortly after the elections, tensions between centrist Democrats and ⁠a restive ​progressive wing surfaced, underscoring long-standing ⁠ideological and generational divides as the party seeks a 2028 White House nominee.

To qualify for the Democratic presidential debates, candidates must ⁠sign a pledge denouncing "dark money" — political spending to influence elections by groups that do not disclose their donors. The ​new requirement is part of a DNC effort to curb the influence of outside groups ⁠that can spend unlimited amounts to support or oppose candidates without having to reveal funding sources.

The DNC said it plans ⁠to ​hold five presidential primary debates in 2027 and seven in 2028. The first two are scheduled for June and July 2027, while the final debate is expected to take place in ⁠March 2028, though the party said the schedule could be adjusted if needed. The locations of the ⁠early debates will be ⁠announced in January, the DNC said.

To demonstrate that they have voter support, candidates will also have to meet polling and grassroots fundraising requirements to qualify ‌for the ‌debates.