European shares opened muted on Tuesday as a technology-driven rally that ‌drove their strongest session in six months ran out of steam, while Sanofi gained after announcing the acquisition of US-based Insmed.

The pan-European STOXX 600 ‌edged up 0.1% to 637.43 points by 0810 GMT after posting ‌its biggest daily jump since early May the day before. European technology stocks rose more than 4% on Monday in their biggest one-day jump since early April, ⁠after Jensen Huang's ​surprise reinstatement ⁠as CEO of US chipmaker Nvidia lifted risk appetite for the sector. However, the rally ⁠fizzled out on Tuesday, with the index down 0.3%.

Aixtron retreated 7.7%, ​unwinding part of the previous session's gains after UBS downgraded the ⁠chip systems manufacturer to "sell". Sanofi gained 4.5% after the drugmaker said it would acquire US drug ⁠company ​Insmed for $41 billion, marking the biggest move yet under CEO Belen Garijo's effort to reshape the French drugmaker.

The broader healthcare index ⁠was up 0.6%, outperforming peers. Balfour Beatty gained 5%, boosting the construction and materials ⁠sector after ⁠the construction group said revenue from operations was expected to be 10% higher than in 2025.