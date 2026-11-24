Europe's STOXX 600 subdued after AI-driven rally
European shares opened muted on Tuesday as a technology-driven rally that drove their strongest session in six months ran out of steam, while Sanofi gained after announcing the acquisition of US-based Insmed.
The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.1% to 637.43 points by 0810 GMT after posting its biggest daily jump since early May the day before. European technology stocks rose more than 4% on Monday in their biggest one-day jump since early April, after Jensen Huang's surprise reinstatement as CEO of US chipmaker Nvidia lifted risk appetite for the sector. However, the rally fizzled out on Tuesday, with the index down 0.3%.
Aixtron retreated 7.7%, unwinding part of the previous session's gains after UBS downgraded the chip systems manufacturer to "sell". Sanofi gained 4.5% after the drugmaker said it would acquire US drug company Insmed for $41 billion, marking the biggest move yet under CEO Belen Garijo's effort to reshape the French drugmaker.
The broader healthcare index was up 0.6%, outperforming peers. Balfour Beatty gained 5%, boosting the construction and materials sector after the construction group said revenue from operations was expected to be 10% higher than in 2025.