Someone trying to understand their social security benefits in China can now get answers outside office hours through AI-powered chatbots, virtual assistants and self-service platforms. These tools help people navigate complicated procedures and understand what benefits they may be entitled to. The International Labour Organization (ILO) says AI is also helping some local offices handle routine work faster.

For its report, From digital to intelligent social security administration, prepared with China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, the ILO examined 45 cases across 15 provincial-level regions. Improving public services accounted for 47 per cent of cases, and 33 per cent focused on administrative work. The remaining 20 per cent covered risk management and decision-making support.

The examples involved how people use services or how staff process their requests. The report also looks at decisions that can affect someone's income or access to support after a workplace injury. In those cases, the ILO says staff should retain responsibility for deciding the outcome.

Beijing and Guangdong report faster processing

Automated systems in Beijing's Haidian District helped process more than 70,000 social security transactions in 2024. The district recorded an improvement of more than 80 per cent in processing efficiency compared with manual operations, according to the report. In Guangdong Province, AI-assisted review systems had processed more than seven million cases across 34 social insurance services by July 2025, reducing manual workloads by more than 640,000 staff hours.

Benefit decisions still need human judgment

The ILO recommends using AI to assist staff when they assess benefit eligibility or review work-related injuries, with people making the final decisions. The report identified the challenges such as maintaining accurate information in AI systems, protecting sensitive personal data, addressing algorithmic bias and clarifying. Mikhail Pouchkin, director of the ILO Country Office for China and Mongolia, said the way these systems are introduced and governed will shape whether they improve services and protect the rights of the people who depend on them.

Keeping services accessible beyond the screen

People who face digital barriers should still be able to get help from staff and use offline services, the report says, including older people and people with disabilities. The ILO recommends stricter rules for how data is managed, investment in staff training, safeguards for AI use and more sharing of effective practices across regions. The report opens the ILO's AI and Labour Governance in China series, which examines how AI is being used across labour-related public services and what that means for governance and decent work.