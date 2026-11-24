Farmers across Karnataka are facing severe financial distress as drought conditions and inadequate rainfall have affected crop production. With both monsoon and post-monsoon rains failing, farmers are struggling to save their crops and looking towards the sky in the hope of rainfall. Adding to their difficulties, the limited paddy harvested this season is also failing to fetch remunerative prices in the market. Raichur, popularly known as the Paddy Bowl of Karnataka, is witnessing a difficult situation despite being situated between two major rivers, the Tungabhadra and Krishna. Both rivers have reportedly dried up due to insufficient water, leaving farmers struggling with water and electricity shortages. Those who managed to cultivate paddy using borewells have harvested only a limited quantity.

Large quantities of paddy brought by farmers from Raichur and neighbouring taluks can be seen at the Raichur Gunj market. However, farmers have been forced to keep their harvested produce at the market for the past two to three days while waiting for better prices. Farmers said paddy, which was selling at Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,000 per quintal a week ago, is now fetching only Rs 2,800 to Rs 3,500 per quintal. The sudden decline in prices has added to their losses, particularly for those who managed to cultivate crops using borewells amid severe water shortages.

Farmers have also raised concerns over the price difference between paddy and rice. They said that while paddy prices remain low in the market, rice continues to be sold at higher rates. They alleged that the arrival of paddy from neighbouring states has further affected the prices of locally grown produce. According to farmers, the prevailing prices are not even sufficient to recover their cultivation expenses. They accused the government of neglecting the farming community, saying that farmers contribute to supporting the government and the economy through their hard work, but the government is failing to support them in return.

The unprecedented drought this year, coupled with declining paddy prices, has pushed farmers in Raichur into severe financial distress. They have urged the government to intervene immediately and ensure fair and remunerative prices for their produce to protect them from further losses. (ANI)