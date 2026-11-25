US President Donald Trump has said that funding for the American military campaign against Iran is secured through January, warning that Democrats could turn what he described as a “total win” into a “loss” if they gain control of Congress and attempt to restrict the operation. In an interview with the New York Post, Trump expressed concern that political opposition could undermine the campaign, despite the United States having sufficient funding to continue its military operations for the coming months.

“We're funded through January,” Trump said, while referring to the possibility of Democrats gaining control of Congress and limiting the administration's ability to pursue its military objectives. He warned that Democrats could jeopardise the progress made by the United States, turning what he described as a victory into a setback. Trump maintained that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remained the central objective of the military campaign, rather than bringing about regime change in Tehran.

Reiterating his preference for a diplomatic solution, Trump said on Saturday that any potential agreement with Iran would have to be permanent and ensure that Tehran does not develop nuclear weapons. “I'm going to make a deal that is going to be permanent. I’m not going to let somebody allow them to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

Trump also said he had never been particularly interested in regime change in Iran, while describing the attacks on the country's senior leadership as a significant development for the Iranian regime. Characterising Iran's new leadership as “more rational”, he nevertheless questioned its reliability in negotiations, alleging that Tehran had previously entered into agreements and subsequently violated them.

Earlier on Friday, following his visit to China, Trump criticised Iran's negotiating approach, accusing Tehran of misleading people for decades. He maintained that Washington wanted a genuine agreement rather than one that failed to address its concerns. “The prices of gasoline now, that also depends on how we settle up with Iran. They want to make a deal, but they don't want to make a deal that's acceptable to me. We want to make a real deal, not a fake deal that they've been doing for 51 years. No longer 47. People talk 47. It's 51 years,” Trump said.

Taking a further swipe at Tehran, he alleged, “They've been bullsh***ing people for 51 years.” Trump also discussed the issue of compensation arising from the conflict, arguing that Iran should bear the costs associated with the confrontation.

Meanwhile, tensions in West Asia continue, with reports indicating that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged the US administration to consider renewed military action against Tehran. (ANI)