Congress leader and former Punjab minister Anil Joshi termed the reunion of the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal a compromise driven by the lust for power, alleging that both parties had failed to resolve the issues over which they had parted ways earlier. Speaking to ANI, Joshi said the alliance was born out of political compulsion as the BJP had repeatedly claimed it would contest elections independently, while the Akali Dal had broken ties with the BJP citing Punjab’s interests and the sentiments of its people.

He questioned whether the issues raised by the Akali Dal at the time of severing ties had been resolved, including the demand for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers and the release of Sikh prisoners. He also alleged that the BJP had taken control of several Sikh religious committees, including those associated with Patna Sahib, Hazur Sahib, Delhi and Haryana. "Had the Akali Dal genuinely wanted an alliance earlier, it would not have allowed so many of its leaders to join the BJP. Leaders have shifted from different parties, but the cadre has not followed them,” Joshi said, arguing that the BJP lacked a substantial grassroots presence in Punjab.

Referring to the BJP’s electoral performance, he claimed that the party had suffered significant losses in the 2022 Assembly elections and subsequent local body elections, with a large number of candidates losing their deposits. He said the BJP was now seeking the Akali Dal’s support because it had failed to build an independent electoral base in the state. Joshi further claimed that the BJP was apprehensive about the growing popularity of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting that Congress was increasingly raising issues concerning the public. He referred to recent protests over alleged vote theft and demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, claiming that they had received considerable public support.

Commenting on recent election results in Rajasthan, Joshi said the BJP had suffered setbacks despite being in power, arguing that local body elections generally favour the ruling party. He maintained that Punjab’s political landscape was fundamentally different from that of states where parties had succeeded in polarising voters along religious lines. “Punjab will not be governed on the basis of Panthic politics or Hindutva. Governments here will be formed on the basis of secularism,” he said.

Joshi invoked the philosophy of Guru Nanak Dev, stressing equality, humanity and the rejection of discrimination based on caste or religion. He said Punjab had historically maintained harmony between Hindus and Sikhs, despite periods of turmoil and violence. Referring to the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws, Joshi said the BJP had faced strong opposition in Punjab and eventually had to withdraw the laws after prolonged protests and the deaths of hundreds of farmers.

He alleged that the BJP was using religious issues to seek electoral support and said the reported alliance with the Akali Dal reflected political necessity rather than ideological agreement. Punjab is a bouquet of different communities. People here will not allow politics that divides them on religious lines to succeed, Joshi said. (ANI)