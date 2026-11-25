Kazakhstan's domestic security service ​said on Wednesday ​it had detained ‌a management ​board member at state uranium miner Kazatomprom on suspicion of corruption, linking the ‌arrest to detentions earlier this month at the Samruk-Kazyna sovereign wealth fund. In a statement, the National Security Committee said it ‌had arrested Kazatomprom board member Kuanysh Omarbekov alongside several other ‌unnamed individuals.

"They are suspected of involvement in a corruption scheme organized by the former leadership of Samruk-Kazyna," it said. Omarbekov could not ⁠be reached ​for comment.

Kazatomprom ⁠said its board ended Omarbekov's powers on November 24. Earlier this month, ⁠the heads of Samruk-Kazyna, Kazakhstan's largest sovereign wealth fund, and the ​national railway company were detained on suspicion of corruption.

State-owned ⁠Samruk-Kazyna holds a 63% stake in Kazatomprom, with the country's finance ministry ⁠owning ​a further 12%. Samruk-Kazyna controls assets accounting for nearly 40% of Kazakhstan's GDP, including stakes in the national ⁠airline, Air Astana, and the oil and gas company KazMunayGas.

The ⁠fund also ⁠owns 100% of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (Kazakhstan Railways), which is preparing for an international IPO.