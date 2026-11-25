English football's new independent regulator will not shy away from taking action against Manchester City, chair David Kogan said on Wednesday, insisting the body must prove it is willing to ‌act regardless of a club's size.

An independent commission in September found City guilty of 114 breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. The club are appealing the verdict and have denied any wrongdoing. Speaking before parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, Kogan said the Independent Football Regulator (IFR) would be obliged to fulfil ‌its statutory duties if triggered by the outcome of the case against City.

"We cannot simply ignore our statutory duties in relation to a club ‌because it happens to be of a certain size," Kogan told MPs. "We absolutely will have to take the appropriate action that's laid out in the legislation depending on the circumstances as they come to us."

Kogan said the regulator would not be deterred by the prospect of taking on one of the country's biggest clubs. "Would I have chosen to have this particular ⁠issue in ​our laps this early? Well, probably ⁠not," he said. "But the truth is, if we don't act, assuming those circumstances are triggered, what is the purpose of a local regulator?

"I think we have to absolutely clearly be seen ⁠to be doing the job that you as legislators have asked us to do. And we absolutely will do it, whatever that means." Under the Football Governance Act 2025, ​the regulator could impose licence conditions on Manchester City or remove or disqualify owners and directors found not to have acted with ⁠honesty and integrity, and even force a sale.

Kogan said any future action would be driven solely by evidence and the requirements of legislation. "The politics around this issue are not my concern," he ⁠said. "The ​issue that I have to deal with, that Richard (Monks, the IFR's CEO) has to deal with, and our staff have to deal with, is does the evidence, if we come to assess it in relation to individuals, stand up in terms of the legislation as being the cause for ⁠concern?

"If it is, we will have to act appropriately. And that is the only test. Not the politics around it, not the place where ⁠it came from, not the size of ⁠the club." Kogan said the regulator's credibility depended on demonstrating it was prepared to tackle difficult cases.

"You cannot have an effective regulator without applying the rules consistently," he added. "We haven't spent all this time and energy as a ‌group getting this together ‌to undermine it at the first big test."