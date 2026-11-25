British energy bills will soar for millions of households from January after regulator Ofgem raised its domestic price cap by 26% to the ‌highest level in almost four years due to surging wholesale gas prices caused by conflict in the Middle East. The increase is a blow to Prime Minister Andy Burnham's pledge to ease cost-of-living pressures and will add to inflation, which is already at a one-year high and forecast by the Bank of England to hit about 5% by the ‌middle of next year.

Higher energy bills could also weigh on consumer confidence and keep interest rates elevated, threatening to derail a recent pickup in economic growth. Britain ‌has recorded higher inflation over the past decade than any other Western European economy, partly because of its dependence on imported gas, which typically sets wholesale electricity prices.

"News that the energy price cap will increase by 26% in January is yet another stark reminder of the pressure that high energy costs are placing on the UK economy," said Ben Martin, policy manager at the British Chambers of ⁠Commerce. The new ​cap of £2,166 ($2,835) a year for a household ⁠with average gas and electricity use is £443 higher than the current quarter's level and the highest since April 2023. It will affect around 20 million households on variable tariffs.

Wholesale gas prices, the biggest ⁠factor in the cap alongside network costs and environmental and social levies, have surged this year because of shipping disruption in the Middle East and restrictions on liquefied natural gas exports from Qatar, ​one of the world's largest exporters. FORECASTERS EXPECT LITTLE RELIEF NEXT YEAR

Analysts at Cornwall Insight forecast a price cap of £2,151 from April, a fall ⁠of just 1%, reflecting expectations that energy prices will remain elevated next year. They said the decline would offer little relief once a one-off £100 government payment due in January has been spent. "The fall we're expecting ⁠in ​April is so small that many households will barely notice it, and by then the £100 payment, for those who are eligible, will be a distant memory," said Craig Lowrey, retail markets principal at Cornwall Insight.

British households already owe £6 billion in unpaid energy bills, according to industry group Energy UK, which expects arrears to rise ⁠to £7 billion by the end of the year. Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh said she was deeply concerned about another rise in energy bills and that the government was ⁠seeking to curb energy costs by ⁠increasing domestic power generation, including wind and solar.

The cap does not include the £100 payment many households will receive in January, but does reflect the removal of a 5% tax on domestic electricity bills that took effect in October. ($1 = 0.7639 pounds)