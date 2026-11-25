The dollar rose on Wednesday as a renewed ‌slump ​in technology stocks and talk of new US tariffs lifted the currency ahead of inflation data that could cement expectations for an increase to US interest rates next month. The dollar index rose by 0.2% to 104.01, recovering some of the previous session's 0.44% decline as concern ‌crept back into AI trade while the prospect of new US tariffs also kept investors on edge.

The Trump administration is expected to release the findings of an investigation aimed at countering alleged excess industrial capacity in 16 US trading partners, three people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, with new import duties expected on a wide range of goods. Heavyweight US tech stocks were set for ‌a second day of losses as an early-week lift from news that Jensen Huang was returning as chip giant Nvidia's CEO fizzled out, with investors growing concerned about the future of ‌AI trade.

"If you look at the spillover impact in FX, you can see that the Australian dollar has been hit the hardest by the selloff in risk assets, whereas more traditional safe-haven currencies such as the Swiss franc, the yen and US dollar have outperformed overnight," said Lee Hardman, senior currency analyst at MUFG. "The sharp tightening we're seeing in US financial conditions from the selloff in tech stocks and the sharp selloff we're seeing in global commodity ⁠prices should help ​to ease inflation risks in the US next year."

The ⁠British pound dropped 0.4% to 1.3064 against the dollar before speeches by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and other policymakers. The Swiss franc rose 0.6% to touch a two-week high of 0.8309 per dollar, indicating demand for safe-haven ⁠assets.

ATTENTION ON INFLATION DATA Market attention is now turning to the release of the US Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge as well as US gross domestic product data.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a 98% ​likelihood of a December increase to interest rates and a 58% chance of an additional increase in January, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool showed. But investors have begun to question ⁠how much the Fed can tighten policy without crimping the economy.

On Wednesday, the US Commerce Department is widely expected to report that the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index nudged up by 0.3% in October, compared with a 0.5% gain the previous month. The ⁠agency ​will also release its second estimate of GDP for the third quarter, which market participants expect to have grown to a 3.5% annualised rate. With no end in sight to the Middle East crisis, elevated oil prices have kept central banks keen to rein in inflation. Euro zone policymaker Olaf Sleijpen said on Tuesday the European Central Bank is likely to raise its ⁠policy interest rate in December, though the path after that is unclear.

The euro lost 0.13% to $1.0952 while the Japanese yen was nearly unchanged from Tuesday's close to trade at 159.22 per dollar. In ⁠Japan, a key gauge of service-sector inflation ⁠jumped 4.2% in October from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday in a sign of broadening price pressure that bolsters the case for a near-term interest rate hike by the central bank.

The Australian dollar fell 1% to $0.6575, its lowest in almost a year, despite data that ‌showed consumer prices climbed by more ‌than expected in October. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 2.2% to $58,535.01, while ether lost 2.1% to $1,642.85.