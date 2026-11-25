Telangana has set an ambitious target to become a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion powerhouse by 2047, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced on Wednesday. Pitching the state as a premier global investment hub, Reddy assured industry leaders of unwavering policy continuity, robust investment security, and comprehensive government backing to drive the state’s long-term economic roadmap.

The government would provide comprehensive support to industries, including assistance with land, policies, permissions and other requirements, within the regulatory framework. “We want to increase our GSDP and expand our share in the national economy. Our targets are clear: by 2034, we want to become a $1 trillion economy, and by 2047, a $3 trillion economy. If Telangana is to reach $1 trillion by 2034, we must provide comprehensive support to industries like yours. Whatever you require within the regulatory framework and rules, our government will provide,” Reddy said.

Referring to the state’s economic contribution, Reddy said Telangana accounts for 2.5 per cent of India’s population but contributes 5 per cent to the national GDP, and aims to increase its contribution to 10 per cent by 2047. “Prime Minister Modi announced the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision, aiming to make India a $30 trillion economy by 2047. Today, Telangana represents 2.5% of the national population, but we contribute 5% to the national GDP. Therefore, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision for a developed India, we want to contribute a full 10% share by 2047,” the CM said.

He specifically assured support to the poultry industry, saying the state government would extend assistance in matters related to land, permissions, policies and food grains. “In the coming days, whatever support is needed for the poultry industry, you will receive it from the Telangana government, be it for land, policies, permissions, or food grains; our government will provide complete assistance,” he said.

Telangana would improve policies introduced by successive governments, asserting that changes in political leadership would not disrupt the state’s industrial policies or affect investments. “Across these past 30 to 40 years, whatever policies, best practices, and initiatives these three important Chief Ministers adopted, we are continuing them. We want to further improve those policies. There is no policy paralysis in Telangana; we do not want to make erratic decisions. We are here to support industry and encourage your investments,” the CM said.

Reddy also assured investors of policy stability, saying Telangana had not abruptly changed policies or taken steps to harm investments despite changes in governments over the years. “To put it plainly and directly: you are seeing what happens in neighbouring states as soon as the government changes, the entire policy framework changes. There is no guarantee for your investment, let alone your profit. But that is not the case in Telangana; look at the last 30 years. For 10 years it was TDP, for 10 years it was the Congress party, for 10 years it was BRS, and now we are here. Yet, we have never abruptly altered our policies or tried to harm your investments. We have improved policies and provided support,” he said.

The Chief Minister said political differences would not come in the way of governance, adding that he regularly visits Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek approvals and Telangana’s rightful share. “When elections come, we will contest against each other. I always maintain this: I visit Delhi every 15 days to meet the Prime Minister to secure necessary permissions and demand our state’s rightful share by repeatedly following up. When election day arrives, we will fight politically. However, if we constantly keep bickering with the central government or neighbouring states purely for politics, Telangana will not progress. This Telangana government will not function like that,” he said.

Reddy said governance was different from running a political party and that his government would seek support from all stakeholders to formulate policies and make Telangana a role model. “Running a government is different from running a political party. During elections, I will work for the party; but when I sit in the Chief Minister’s chair, I focus on governance. To run the government effectively, we will certainly take help from whoever is needed. We will formulate the best policies and support the industry, making Telangana a role model in the coming days,” Reddy said.

He assured visiting MPs from various states and industry representatives from different countries that the state government would address their concerns, grant permissions and extend incentives and support for investments. “To the Members of Parliament from various states and our industry partners visiting from different countries, I want to give you one assurance on behalf of the Telangana State Government: you do not need to worry about policies or decision-making. We are here to address your issues, grant permissions, and extend necessary incentives and support. The Telangana government will formulate proactive policies to encourage you. Come, invest, and earn your profits. Your investment is safe, and you will reap returns on your investments,” the CM said. (ANI)