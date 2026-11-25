​India's foreign ‌ministry said ​on Wednesday that the plan ‌of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to ‌return voluntarily to her home ‌country is separate from Dhaka's extradition request.

Hasina has said ⁠that ​she ⁠plans to return home from ⁠more than two years ​of exile in India on ⁠December 16, Reuters reported this ⁠week. ​The Bangladesh government, however, reiterated that she ⁠can only be extradited by ⁠India.