​China's foreign ​minister ‌said he hoped the ​Netherlands will provide a ‌fair, transparent and predictable business environment for Chinese companies as he ‌met with his Dutch counterpart ‌in Beijing on Wednesday, his ministry said.

China hopes the Netherlands will ⁠play ​a ⁠constructive role in the healthy and stable ⁠development of China's relations with ​the European Union, and that the ⁠EU will remain open and ⁠inclusive while ​pursuing strategic autonomy, China's Wang Yi told ⁠Dutch foreign minister Tom Berendsen, according to ⁠the ⁠statement.