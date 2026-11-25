China urges Netherlands to offer fair, predictable business environment
China's foreign minister said he hoped the Netherlands will provide a fair, transparent and predictable business environment for Chinese companies as he met with his Dutch counterpart in Beijing on Wednesday, his ministry said.
China hopes the Netherlands will play a constructive role in the healthy and stable development of China's relations with the European Union, and that the EU will remain open and inclusive while pursuing strategic autonomy, China's Wang Yi told Dutch foreign minister Tom Berendsen, according to the statement.