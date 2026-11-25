The European Commission proposed a €50 billion ($54.73 billion) equity financing fund on Wednesday along with other measures to favour European companies in procurement tenders and make Europe a global leader in quantum technology by 2030. The draft ‌Quantum Act aims to help Europe, which lags behind the United States and China in AI development, chips and cloud computing, reduce its dependence on third countries.

Its proposal also comes as worries over US companies' ability to use so-called "kill switches" to block their products from functioning in Europe have spurred EU efforts to develop local products and services. "We want quantum technologies developed in Europe to be manufactured ‌here and used here," EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen told a press conference.

"The good news is that Europe starts from a position of real strength here... We have also ‌a very thriving industrial base with one third of all quantum startups located in Europe." She added that the €50 billion figure marked the targeted scale of the fund.

The draft legislation will need to be ironed out with EU countries and the European Parliament in the coming months before it can become law, with the timing of its implementation dependent upon the speed of those negotiations. EUROPE SEEKING TO KEEP UP WITH US, CHINA

Quantum technology uses the behaviour of ⁠extremely small particles to ​build faster computers, more secure communications systems and ⁠more accurate sensors. Governments and companies are investing heavily in the field because the technology could have major commercial and military uses. Europe's public quantum funding amounted to €8.6 billion last year versus €5.3 billion in the United States and €13.6 billion in ⁠China. Private funding for quantum startups in the bloc, at €1.1 billion, trailed the United States' €7 billion, however.

"Given the possible impact of quantum technologies for security and the Union's strategic interests and technological autonomy, it is necessary to ​restrict procurement procedures to products, systems and services that are provided by Union controlled entities," the draft legislation said. It said entities from third countries with which the EU ⁠has a respective reciprocal partnership — such as those taking part in the flagship EU research and development programme Horizon Europe — as well as those signed up to the World Trade Organization's general procurement agreement could also bid for tenders. It did not ⁠name ​specific countries.

European tech companies welcomed the move. "Europe is starting to understand that technology markets are increasingly winner-takes-most, and in quantum, we play to win," said Théau Peronnin, CEO and co-founder of Paris- and Boston-based Alice & Bob, which is working to build the first universal quantum computer.

"That means laying the groundwork for a global champion with deep European roots to emerge. This ⁠act is a meaningful step in that direction. The question now will be how fast this capital can be deployed to build up momentum," he said. Europe possesses the key elements to ⁠be more ambitious, said Julie Galland, director of ⁠technological research at the CEA, the French atomic energy commission.

"Once we have taken stock of all this and can align the roadmaps, the question is whether, behind the Quantum Act, we should build an Airbus of Quantum," she said, referring to Europe's partially state-owned heavyweight aerospace company. "I ‌will leave it to the ‌Commission to weigh that possibility," she added.

($1 = 0.9136 euros) (Additional reporting by Inti Landauro in Brussels and ​Leo Marchadon in Gdansk; Editing by Joe Bavier)