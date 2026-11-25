Inspecting the wreckage of a damaged electrical substation in Odesa, Dmytro Hryhoryev said the attack was part of Russian efforts to cut off the Black Sea port city — home to ‌nearly 1 million people — from the rest of Ukraine.

Odesa, Ukraine's largest port and the gateway for its grain exports to the rest of the world, has long been a target for Russian drone and missile attacks. But Hryhoryev, the local head of DTEK, Ukraine's largest private power company, said that Moscow has changed its tactics.

Initially, Russia sought to destroy electricity generation capacity, but ‌Ukraine has learned to restore that quickly, he said. So Moscow began attacking power transmission systems, like this substation. "The aim was to prevent the electricity still being generated in ‌the country from being properly distributed between regions," Hryhoryev, 57, told Reuters, amid dangling wires and scattered chunks of concrete.

DTEK chief executive Maxim Timchenko told Reuters this month that Ukraine was generating enough electricity to meet its needs but that the problem was delivering it from power stations in the western part of the country to consumers in other regions. Hryhoryev, the head of DTEK Odesa Power Grids, said Russia had attacked 60% ⁠of substations in ​the region but repairs had restored power supplies ⁠and infrastructure remained connected.

"They (the Russians) continue to change tactics, attacking backbone networks in an attempt to prevent electricity from reaching our city altogether," he added, in reference to Ukraine's main power lines between regions. Russia denies deliberately ⁠targeting civilians during its war in Ukraine but says vital energy infrastructure is a legitimate target.

Attacks on key components of the power-delivery system, which are often fitted with specialized, hard-to-replace equipment, can leave entire regions ​without electricity for days or even weeks. DTEK generates electricity at its five thermal power plants and distributes power to several regions, including Odesa, which does not have ⁠its own generation facilities.

"We have substations that have been attacked three or four times. One substation was even attacked five times," Hryhoryev added. NEW ATTACKS

Ukraine has repeatedly offered to halt its own attacks on Russia's oil refining facilities — which ⁠have ​damaged much of its production capacity — in return for Moscow suspending its strikes on electricity infrastructure. Russia has so far refused. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Moscow is striving to make Ukraine's major cities unliveable.

Moscow launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy system late last week, causing widespread power, heating and water supply outages in Odesa ahead of the winter ⁠plunge in temperatures. Two days after the attack, nearly 240,000 people remained without heating in wider Odesa, according to government data.

"Unfortunately, we have learned to do things that are not described ⁠in any power engineering textbook. We do ⁠everything possible to return electricity more quickly," Hryhoryev said. "We have learned to work in rain and snow, to work at night, to work without breaks," he added.

But Moscow has continued to attack Odesa and about 9,000 households in the region remained without power on ‌Wednesday morning following an overnight ‌strike. Russia again struck DTEK facilities, local authorities said.