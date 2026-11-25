Iraq's highest court ruled that Baghdad can deploy federal ​forces along all international borders, including in the Kurdistan ​region, state television reported on Wednesday, backing ‌Prime ​Minister Ali al-Zaidi's push to assert federal control over Kurdish-run oil fields and border crossings in a move likely to stoke tensions with the semi-autonomous region.

Zaidi on Tuesday ‌ordered federal authorities to take over border crossings run by the Kurdistan region after an oil-smuggling probe at the state-run North Oil Company, escalating tensions with Kurdish authorities as he pursues a crackdown on a powerful pro-Iranian militia linked by authorities to a ‌stolen-oil scheme worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The Federal Supreme Court said federal authorities could oversee the agencies operating ‌at all border crossings, including those in the Kurdistan region. It said Baghdad must coordinate with regional and provincial governments on customs administration, state television reported.

Zaidi directed the federal oil ministry to manage oil fields under Kurdish security control in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Diyala and Salahuddin provinces. The court said ⁠the federal ​oil ministry can oversee ⁠and audit oil and gas fields, while Baghdad shares responsibility for managing the oil and gas they produce with regional governments and producing provinces, state ⁠TV reported.

The Kurdistan Regional Government on Wednesday rejected what it called "military language and threats" in the Iraqi military spokesman's statement and called ​for talks with Baghdad. It said it was working with federal authorities to combat corruption and called for ⁠an end to oil smuggling across Iraq, one of the world's leading oil producers and a U.S. ally. The anti-smuggling drive and Zaidi's push for ⁠control ​over the oilfields put the 41-year-old multimillionaire businessman on a course for direct confrontation with two of the most powerful entrenched groups that have defied Baghdad's central control for decades: Iran-aligned militias and Kurdish leaders.

Both steps also encroach ⁠on the vital interests of organisations that have grown hugely powerful throughout the tumultuous decades of ethnosectarian civil war since ⁠US-led forces toppled Saddam Hussein ⁠in 2003, when Zaidi was still a teenager. When one of Zaidi's predecessors tried to crack down on pro-Iranian militias, a drone attack struck his home in what officials called an ‌assassination attempt.