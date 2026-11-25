A European Union meeting expected to consider Tesla's bid for bloc-wide approval of its assisted self-driving system has been postponed until December 15, ‌a European Commission spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Technical Committee for Motor Vehicles (TCMV) ‌had been expected to consider, and potentially vote on, the system at its December meeting after no vote was held at two earlier meetings following preliminary approval from the Netherlands in April. Tesla Assisted ⁠Driving (TAD), ​renamed from Full ⁠Self-Driving (FSD) as a result of concerns from regulators, is a so-called "hands-off, eyes-on" system that can ⁠steer, accelerate and brake while requiring constant supervision from the driver.

The vote is a key ​hurdle in Tesla's effort to roll out the technology across Europe. Nearly a ⁠dozen countries have followed the Dutch lead, with Italy the most populous to begin a rollout. But ⁠EU-wide ​approval requires backing from at least 15 of the bloc's 27 member states representing 65% of its population. A rejection at EU level would invalidate the ⁠national approvals already granted.

The meeting had originally been scheduled for December 1, Dutch regulator RDW ⁠told Reuters. Belgium's ⁠Flanders transport ministry initially said it had been moved to December 7 before the Commission clarified that it would instead take ‌place on December ‌15.