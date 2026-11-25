US stock index ​futures extended losses on ​Wednesday as investors ‌assessed the ​latest inflation reading that reaffirmed the odds of a Federal ‌Reserve rate hike in December. A Commerce Department report showed the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index rose 0.3% in ‌October, in line with the estimate of a ‌0.3% rise. Annually, it stood at 3.8%, also in line with the expectation of a 3.8% gain.

A separate reading ⁠of ​the second ⁠estimate of gross domestic product showed the US economy grew ⁠4.3% in the third quarter, compared with a forecast ​of 3.5% growth. A jobless claims report for ⁠the week ended November 21 showed claims stood at ⁠189,000, compared ​with the estimate of 200,000. At 08:34 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 661 points, or ⁠1.32%, and S&P 500 E-minis were down 150.25 ⁠points, or 2.08%. ⁠Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 817.5 points, or 3.11%.