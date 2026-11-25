African countries could lower their debt burdens by borrowing more, provided the money is invested in projects that boost economic growth, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation ‌and Development and the African Union said on Wednesday.

In a joint report, the organisations argued that debt does not necessarily weaken public finances and can instead strengthen them over time if it is used to fund productive investments that raise growth, jobs ‌and tax revenues. While 23 of the 38 African countries assessed by the International Monetary Fund and World Bank ‌are at risk of debt distress, sovereign borrowing remains an important source of development financing, the report said.

"Debt for productive transformation can pay for itself," it said. The report estimated that $93 billion of debt-funded investment in productive assets over five years could raise annual economic growth by nearly 1 percentage point ⁠and ​avert $557 billion in future borrowing, ⁠equivalent to about $6 saved for every dollar invested.

It said such investment could also create more than 10 million jobs and cut Africa's debt-to-GDP ratio ⁠by 14 percentage points. However, the benefits depend on careful project selection, implementation and maintenance.

"The purpose and quality of borrowing matter as much ​as the quantity," the report said, calling it "urgent" to ensure borrowing is linked to productive investment. Debt has financed major ⁠infrastructure projects across Africa in recent years, including Kenya's Chinese-funded standard gauge railway, power plants in Tanzania, a port in Nigeria and urban development projects in ⁠Egypt ​and South Africa.

But critics say some projects have failed to deliver the expected returns. Kenya's railway, for example, left the government with heavy repayment obligations, prompting Nairobi to renegotiate its loans with Beijing last year. Rising debt burdens have fuelled ⁠criticism and protests in countries including Kenya. African governments are now sending more money to China in debt repayments than ⁠they receive in new lending, according ⁠to a study published in January.

The OECD and AU said governments should improve debt transparency to strengthen investor confidence and lower borrowing costs. "Full disclosure of liabilities and parliamentary oversight can ‌reinforce accountability, particularly ‌for resource-backed loans," the report said.