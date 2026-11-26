Northern Star Resources on Thursday named Lee-Anne de Bruin as its next finance chief, effective April 2027, ‌as Australia's biggest gold miner pushes ahead with a leadership reshuffle under new CEO Suresh Vadnagra.

The appointments come as the company undertakes a strategic overhaul while facing pressure from activist investor Elliott Investment Management, after staving off an ‌unsolicited A$38.7 billion ($25.6 billion) takeover bid from South Africa's Gold Fields. De Bruin currently serves as CFO at gold ‌producer Perseus Mining, a role she has held for six years.

She will be succeeding Ryan Gurner, who will be leaving Northern Star later this month after more than 11 years with the company, as previously announced. Additionally, Northern Star appointed Philip Stephenson and Nicole Duncan ⁠as interim ​chief operating officer and ⁠chief people & legal officer, respectively.

"These appointments are an important part of building the executive team to lead Northern Star through its next ⁠phase," Vadnagra said. "Our priorities are clear - maintaining a strong focus on safety, improving operational performance, unlocking the full potential of our assets ​and adopting strong capital discipline."

Last month, the company flagged the potential for asset sales as part ⁠of overhaul plans to deliver shareholder value under Vadnagra. Northern Star has been the target of a campaign by Elliott, which in June urged ⁠the ​miner to conduct a strategic review that would result in its sale alongside a board overhaul.

While the company has since appointed a new CEO and chairman, it previously said it could not commit ⁠to some of Elliott's recommendations for a board reshuffle. Phillip Coetzer will serve as Northern Star's interim CFO from December ⁠1 until de Bruin ⁠starts next year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Northern Star's shares gained as much as 2.2% in early trade, tracking the broader gold sub-index's 2% ‌rise. ($1 = 1.5113 Australian ‌dollars)