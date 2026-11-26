​Debris ​from drones ‌shot down over ​the Tuymazinsky district in ‌Russia's Bashkortostan region fell in an industrial zone, causing a ‌fire, the head of ‌the district said on Thursday. Emergency services were at the scene ⁠and ​there ⁠were no casualties, the official said.

In ⁠the city of Nevinnomyssk ​in Russia's Stavropol region, a drone ⁠attack targeting industrial infrastructure ⁠was ​repelled, with debris from downed drones falling near ⁠industrial and energy facilities and causing ⁠damage, ⁠a regional governor said.