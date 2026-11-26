Drone attacks cause fire at industrial facilities in two Russian regions, officials say
Debris from drones shot down over the Tuymazinsky district in Russia's Bashkortostan region fell in an industrial zone, causing a fire, the head of the district said on Thursday. Emergency services were at the scene and there were no casualties, the official said.
In the city of Nevinnomyssk in Russia's Stavropol region, a drone attack targeting industrial infrastructure was repelled, with debris from downed drones falling near industrial and energy facilities and causing damage, a regional governor said.