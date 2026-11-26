​Nvidia has told ‌its manufacturing partners ​to stop shipping servers to four Southeast Asian ‌countries, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing three people with knowledge of the ‌matter.

Manufacturing partners like Dell and Supermicro , ‌which package Nvidia’s chips into servers, told buyers in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia that ⁠the chipmaker ​will ⁠not allow their orders to be shipped, ⁠the report said. Reuters could not immediately verify the ​report. Nvidia, Dell and Supermicro did not ⁠immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular ⁠business ​hours.

It is unclear whether the halt is temporary, as Nvidia and its ⁠partners try to work on how to ⁠comply ⁠with the new US export controls, the report added.