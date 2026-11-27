Amid intensifying negotiations to form an alternative government to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ra’am chairman MK Mansour Abbas has claimed that his party and the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism (UTJ) would join a proposed government led by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot, with the Joint List providing parliamentary support from outside the coalition. Speaking in an interview with Radio Makan on Thursday, Abbas said the political bloc seeking to replace Netanyahu was nearing an agreement to establish a new government, The Jerusalem Post reported.

His remarks come despite repeated assertions by several members of the opposition bloc that Arab parties would not be included in the prospective government. Abbas outlined a possible coalition arrangement involving the four parties belonging to the change bloc, alongside UTJ and his United Arab List (Ra’am), with the Joint List extending external parliamentary support.

He indicated that the proposed arrangement would bring together political factions with differing ideological positions to secure the parliamentary backing required to form a government. Meanwhile, Abbas also discussed his plans to address rising crime in Arab communities in Israel. As chairman of the parliamentary committee tasked with combating crime in Arab society, he said efforts were underway to prepare a comprehensive five-year plan aimed at making the committee more effective.

He described the proposed plan as an initial step towards strengthening the committee's role and ensuring that it becomes an influential institution in tackling crime-related challenges. Eisenkot's Yashar party has reportedly indicated that it aims to form a government as early as next week without requesting an extension of its mandate from President Isaac Herzog.

Eisenkot and Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman reached a preliminary coalition understanding on Wednesday evening. Under the proposed arrangement, Liberman's party has reportedly been offered several prominent ministerial portfolios, including Defence, Justice, and Aliyah and Integration. Liberman has consistently opposed the inclusion of Arab parties in a government, maintaining that he would not join a coalition that cooperates with them.

At the same time, discussions with the ultra-Orthodox factions have made progress, with UTJ reportedly moving closer to reaching agreements with Eisenkot and Liberman on key political and religious issues. According to The Jerusalem Post, the negotiations include maintaining the existing arrangements governing religion and state, alongside establishing a temporary mechanism to prevent the arrest of individuals evading military service until new conscription legislation is enacted.

Separately, spiritual leaders from UTJ's Degel Hatorah faction, Rabbi Dov Lando and Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, have reportedly reached an understanding with Eisenkot's Yashar party to negotiate the faction's possible participation in the next government. Citing state broadcaster KAN News, The Jerusalem Post reported that the discussions broadly included exemptions from military service for yeshiva students, alongside stricter monitoring of individuals who do not pursue religious studies but continue to avoid military recruitment.

Under the reported understanding, haredi religious leaders would also encourage individuals who are not engaged in Torah studies to enlist in the military. The two rabbis met at Rabbi Lando's residence on Thursday for approximately half an hour following Rabbi Hirsch's return from a fundraising visit to the United States for the Keren Olam HaTorah fund. Their discussions reportedly covered the current political situation and the ongoing efforts to form a government.

Formal discussions between legal representatives of the respective parties are expected to take place on Sunday. Representatives of Agudat Yisrael are also expected to participate, subject to approval from the faction's Hasidic spiritual leadership. While the approval from the Lithuanian ultra-Orthodox leadership could pave the way for formal coalition negotiations, a final decision on joining the prospective government remains pending. (ANI)