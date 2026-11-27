One injured after drone attack on Russia's St Petersburg
A woman was injured and an apartment building was damaged in a drone attack on two districts of Russia's second-largest city of St Petersburg, local authorities said on Friday.
A woman was injured and an apartment building was damaged in a drone attack on two districts of Russia's second-largest city of St Petersburg, local authorities said on Friday.
Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.
By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.