Iranian Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali visited the South African Embassy in New Delhi to sign the Book of Condolences following the death of former South African Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, paying tribute to her public service and contributions to humanity, the Iranian Embassy in India said. In a post on X, the Iranian Embassy said Fathali had visited the South African mission to honour Mlambo-Ngcuka's legacy following her demise.

"H.E. Dr. Mohammad Fathali, Ambassador of I.R.Iran to India, visited the Embassy of South Africa in New Delhi to sign the Book of Condolences following the passing of H.E. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, paying tribute to her distinguished service and lasting contributions to humanity," the embassy said. Mlambo-Ngcuka died at the age of 71 on November 21, according to a report by African Times. The South African Presidency announced her passing on November 20, 2026, stating that Acting President Paul Mashatile had received the news with shock and sadness.

Mlambo-Ngcuka made history in 2005 when she became South Africa's first woman Deputy President, serving under former President Thabo Mbeki until September 2008. She also served as United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women from 2013 to 2021, leading the global organisation's efforts to advance gender equality and empower women and girls.

The South African Presidency said Mashatile had conveyed condolences to her family on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the government and the people of South Africa. It added that further details would be communicated after consultations with the family. The family has requested privacy during the period of mourning while expressing appreciation for messages of support and condolences from South Africans and the international community.

Tributes have also poured in from political leaders and organisations. The United Democratic Movement (UDM) described Mlambo-Ngcuka as a distinguished public servant whose contribution extended beyond South Africa. UDM president and Deputy Minister Bantu Holomisa said her service as Deputy President, Minister of Minerals and Energy, and head of UN Women reflected her commitment to public service, gender equality and expanding opportunities for women and girls.

Mlambo-Ngcuka entered Parliament following South Africa's first democratic elections in 1994. She later served as Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry from 1996 to 1999 and Minister of Minerals and Energy from 1999 to 2005. After leaving government in 2008, she continued her work in public and international affairs, particularly on issues concerning women and girls. She also founded the Umlambo Foundation, which focuses on education and leadership development. (ANI)