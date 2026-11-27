South Africa wants more of the work that follows mineral extraction to take place closer to its mines. Processing, refining and recycling give businesses opportunities to build factories, develop technical skills and create jobs from resources that might otherwise leave the region at an earlier stage. A financing agreement of up to €300 million between the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa (IDC) will support that ambition in South Africa and other eligible countries across sub-Saharan Africa.

The partners expect the facility to support around €900 million in total investment, roughly three times the maximum value of their agreement. The €300 million figure is the financing ceiling under the signed deal, and the larger estimate reflects the investment the partners expect supported projects to attract, including from other investors. Eligible projects will be expected to contribute to African industrial development, create value locally and demonstrate a clear link to European supply chains for materials used in green and digital technologies.

For IDC Chief Executive Officer Mmakgoshi Lekhethe, the measure of success lies in what communities and businesses gain from mineral production. "Ultimately, this facility is about turning our mineral wealth into factories, skills and jobs," she said. The agreement addresses a practical obstacle to that goal: a company can establish that a processing plant is feasible and still struggle to find financing on terms that give it enough time to build the plant and bring it into production.

Long-term finance for the work that follows extraction

Mineral processing requires businesses to commit money well before the first shipment earns any revenue. A company planning a refinery, for example, needs to finance the equipment and the plant where it will operate, with repayments that make sense for the time it expects to take to reach production. Lekhethe said access to competitively priced, long-term capital would allow the IDC to reduce financing risks and bring other investors into commercially viable projects.

The two institutions bring different experience to those decisions. The EIB will contribute funding and expertise in examining proposed investments, and the IDC will draw on its work with mining, metals and industrial businesses to assess what projects need to proceed. Their review will also support alignment with international environmental and social standards and relevant industry practices, making those considerations part of the financing decision as a project moves from a feasibility assessment towards production.

The agreement supports South Africa's 2025 Critical Minerals Strategy, which prioritises domestic beneficiation. In practical terms, beneficiation means carrying out more of the work that increases a mineral's value within the country, such as processing mined material into a form an industrial customer can use. Keeping more of those stages in South Africa gives local firms an opportunity to sell a higher-value product and workers an opportunity to gain experience in the industries that make it.

Power, water and transport count alongside mines and refineries

South Africa's Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, said the facility covers extraction, processing, refining and recycling, as well as work on substituting materials. That scope gives the partners room to consider businesses at several points in a mineral's useful life. A recycler recovering material already in circulation, for example, offers a different route to securing supplies from a business developing a new source of mined material.

Energy, water, transport, logistics and digital infrastructure can also qualify for financing where they serve these industries. For a prospective processing plant, access to a mineral deposit answers only one of the questions that determines whether the investment can work. The operator also needs power and water to run the plant and a dependable way to deliver the processed material to customers, giving infrastructure decisions a direct bearing on where industrial jobs can take root.

Tau linked the agreement's cross-border reach to the African Continental Free Trade Area and its potential to connect industries in different countries. Under that approach, one country can contribute a mineral resource, another can offer processing capacity, and businesses across the region can supply services or reach buyers. The requirement for a link to European value chains adds a market beyond the continent, alongside the expectation that the investment itself will strengthen African industry.

A partnership dating to 1995 takes on critical minerals

The EIB and the IDC have worked together since 1995, with seven earlier EIB facilities supporting hundreds of small and medium-sized businesses and projects in sectors including agriculture, health, energy and services. EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, who signed the agreement for the bank, said the new facility extends that partnership to materials essential to the green and digital transitions. He sees an interest on both sides in developing a wider range of suppliers and industrial partners that African and European businesses can rely on.

The agreement is the EIB's first facility dedicated to critical minerals outside the European Union since the EIB Group launched its sector initiative in 2025. It complements EU-funded EIB advisory work on lithium and natural graphite projects in Namibia and Tanzania. It also gives practical effect to the EU–South Africa partnership on sustainable minerals and metals agreed in November 2025.

EU Ambassador Kristian Schmidt identified the move from feasibility to production as an important test of the partnership. The €900 million investment estimate captures the scale the partners hope to reach, but the industrial results will emerge project by project. For the African businesses and workers the facility is intended to serve, those results will be visible in which processing plants secure financing, which skills are developed locally and how much of the work stays in the region once production begins.