An Albanian manufacturer considering robotics and a tourism business investing in the landscape that draws its visitors could both qualify for support under a €2 million European Union grant agreement. Signed in Tirana by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Albania, the agreement allows individual grants to cover up to 10% of project costs. Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Albania will channel the money to companies investing in technological innovation or climate action, with eligible activities ranging from digitising business operations to protecting biodiversity.

The grant complements a €20 million credit line that the Albanian bank received from the EIB earlier in 2026 under its Innovation and Green Transformation Facility. The credit line gives the bank funds to lend, and the grants can reduce the portion of a project's cost that a participating business must cover through borrowing or its own resources. For an owner weighing whether to go ahead with an investment, those figures answer two separate questions about access to finance and the cost the business must ultimately carry.

The partners signed the agreement during an EU–Western Balkans investment conference as Albania pursues EU membership. Its funding comes through the Western Balkans Investment Framework, an EU platform that supports economic and social development across the region. The investment choices will take shape inside individual Albanian firms, where a proposal for a new piece of equipment, a digital system or a conservation project has to make sense for the business paying for it.

What the 10% grant ceiling means for a company budget

Consider a company planning an eligible €80,000 investment in a system to manage orders and stock. At the maximum rate, a grant would contribute €8,000, leaving the business to arrange the remaining €72,000. That calculation illustrates the upper limit for a project of that size, since the agreement describes grants of up to 10% and individual awards can cover a smaller share.

The distinction matters when a business compares ways to pay for an upgrade. Borrowing can allow the owner to put a system into use before the company has saved the full purchase price, with repayments extending beyond the installation. A grant changes the calculation in another way by reducing the amount the owner needs to find in the first place, even when most of the investment still comes from the business or its lenders.

Giuseppe Giampietro, chief executive of Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Albania, described the bank's role as supporting companies over the years it takes them to invest, innovate and compete in European markets. His institution already holds the EIB credit line and will now channel the EU grant funding to Albanian businesses. For a company with an investment in mind, that gives the agreement a local point of contact and connects the new incentive to an existing source of business finance.

From digital order books to farms and the landscapes that draw visitors

The technology category leaves room for improvements that customers may never see but that employees rely on every day. A company that records orders in one place and stock levels in another might invest in a digital system that lets staff see whether they can fulfil an order before promising a delivery date. The agreement also identifies artificial intelligence, robotics and biotechnology as eligible areas, putting more advanced investments within the same programme as the digitalisation of everyday operations.

On the climate side, eligible activities include sustainable farming, eco-tourism, biodiversity protection and ecosystem conservation. For a tourism operator, the connection between nature and the business can be direct: the landscape or wildlife a visitor comes to see is part of what gives the trip its value. Including conservation among the eligible activities gives companies scope to invest in the natural resources on which their income depends.

A farm and a manufacturer could therefore put the funding to quite different uses and still face much the same investment decision. Each needs to identify what the project would change, how much it would cost and whether the expected benefit justifies the company's share. The range of eligible activities gives an owner room to start with a problem the business needs to solve, whether that concerns daily operations or the condition of land it depends on for future production.

Why business investment matters on Albania's path to EU membership

Ritva Heikkinen, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Albania, linked the agreement to a wider ambition for Albanian firms to compete with European counterparts by the time the country joins the EU and beyond. She placed jobs and prosperity for Albanian citizens alongside that competitive goal. Her remarks give the programme a domestic test as well as a European one: whether investment creates opportunities for the people who work in these businesses and the communities they serve.

Richard Amor, the EIB's Director for Enlargement and Neighbourhood, identified digitalisation, lower-carbon operations and new business models as ways Albanian companies could strengthen their position. Those broad goals can translate into modest but consequential decisions inside a firm, such as whether to replace a process staff have outgrown or commit money to a more sustainable way of operating. The grant can bring such a decision within reach when an owner sees a sound reason to invest but needs to reduce the upfront cost.

The agreement establishes a €2 million pool of grants, and its results will emerge as companies put their investments to work. For the manufacturer, success might mean accepting an order it previously lacked the equipment to fulfil. For the tourism business, it could mean preserving the habitat that gives visitors a reason to return, with both outcomes rooted in investment decisions made in Albania.