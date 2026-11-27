At GAM's industrial facility in Villacé, in the Spanish province of León, a machine that needs substantial work can have a future beyond its first working life. Under the company's Reviver initiative, industrial equipment can be repaired, refurbished or remanufactured and returned to use. The facility is a central part of a Spanish investment programme backed by a €40 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The agreement covers GAM's investments in Spain from 2026 through 2029, bringing machinery rebuilding together with the gradual electrification of its rental fleet, energy storage, technical training and digital tools. For a company that rents out industrial equipment, those decisions are closely connected. Keeping a machine available for customers depends on how well it is maintained, whether technicians have the skills to work on it and whether the company knows when it is likely to need attention.

GAM provides integrated industrial services in Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Mexico, Peru, Chile, the Dominican Republic and Saudi Arabia. The loan concerns its Spanish investment programme, with approximately half of the investment planned for Castilla y León and Asturias, both classified as transition regions. Villacé gives that regional commitment a concrete location where the company is already working on extending the life of machinery.

A second working life for equipment in León

A company deciding what to do with an ageing machine has several options, depending on its condition and the work it can still perform. A repair may be enough to return one piece of equipment to service, and another may need more extensive refurbishment or remanufacturing before a customer can use it again. Reviver brings those possibilities into the same industrial operation, with the shared purpose of keeping usable machinery in productive service for longer.

The environmental benefit starts with an ordinary purchasing decision. When suitable equipment can be rebuilt and returned to work, there is less demand for newly manufactured machinery and the raw materials needed to make it. Extending its useful life can also reduce waste by keeping material in service beyond the point at which the original machine would otherwise have been retired.

For GAM, the ability to rebuild equipment has a bearing on the reliability of its supply chain. A rental business that can meet some customer demand with refurbished machinery has another option when sourcing a new machine would take time. The programme gives repair and remanufacturing a place in fleet planning, where the useful life of a machine matters alongside its purchase price and the work customers need it to do.

An electric rental fleet needs technicians as well as investment

The EIB loan will support GAM's gradual shift towards an electric rental fleet and the development of related energy-storage solutions. For fleet managers, electrification changes some of the questions that accompany a rental, including how equipment will be powered and what technical support it will need. Developing the fleet and its energy systems together gives the company room to address those questions as it expands the use of electric machinery.

GAM will also expand Kirleo, its vocational training initiative, to develop the specialised skills needed across the equipment sector. A technician may encounter refurbished machinery, an electric system and a digital maintenance record in the course of the same job. Bringing training into the investment programme recognises that the value of a newer machine or a rebuilt one depends in part on the people who can inspect, maintain and return it to service.

That connection gives the investment in Castilla y León and Asturias a workforce dimension alongside its industrial one. The programme combines spending on physical equipment with the development of skills relevant to electrification, digital operations and the reuse of machinery. For people building a technical career, the work can span different generations of equipment as companies introduce new systems and continue to maintain machines that have already served customers for years.

Digital tools could help GAM decide when a machine needs attention

Planned digital and artificial intelligence investments cover fleet management, predictive maintenance and asset utilisation, meaning how effectively the company puts its available equipment to work. A rental operator needs to know which machines are earning their keep, which are idle and which may soon require servicing. Better information can help staff decide whether to offer a machine for another job or bring it in for inspection before the next customer needs it.

Predictive maintenance is particularly relevant to a business seeking to extend equipment life because the timing of an intervention matters. A tool that flags a possible maintenance need can help a technician decide where to look and allow a fleet manager to plan around the inspection. The announcement identifies these capabilities as uses for the planned investment, with their practical value to be seen in how well they support day-to-day decisions over the four-year programme.

The loan carries a guarantee from InvestEU, the EU programme that mobilises public and private investment in support of European policy goals. It also contributes to TechEU, the EIB Group programme supporting European innovation, and reflects the bank's priorities for environmental sustainability, climate action, technology and regional cohesion. In Villacé, those broad objectives come together in a tangible outcome: a machine that can return to a customer because the company has the facility, the information and the people to give it another working life.