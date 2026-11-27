Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy said US ​President Donald Trump calling ​Russia's Vladimir Putin "my ‌friend" was ​strange and akin to making the same comment about Adolf Hitler during World ‌War Two. In an interview with the BBC, Zelenskiy said it was up to Trump what he said or posted but he called ‌it "strange" to call Putin a friend.

"He's an aggressor... and a killer. ‌He can't be a friend," he said, speaking in English. "It's the same that somebody say about Hitler during the Second World War that he's a ⁠good ​friend. No, he's ⁠not a friend."

Zelenskiy was speaking a week after Trump had embraced Putin as ⁠a "friend" at a summit in China. Days later Trump posted a photo ​on his Truth Social platform of the pair shaking hands there ⁠and titled it "My Friend". Trump's relationship with Zelenskiy has long been uneasy, most memorably ⁠breaking ​down publicly in February 2025 when the US president rebuked him in the Oval Office.

More recently, the pair have ⁠clashed as Trump blamed Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries for high ⁠energy costs and ⁠threatened to cut off intelligence support, while Zelenskiy has said Trump's position is encouraging Russia to continue attacks ‌on ‌Ukraine.